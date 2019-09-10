Tammy Bruce: Sean Spicer's DWTS announcement opens up opportunity to teach lesson on both sides of the aisle

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce responded to backlash over former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's selection for the new season of “Dancing With the Stars."

Immediately following the announcement, fans of the show took to social media to voice their complaints with a "political figure" joining the show, despite Governor Rick Perry and Fox News host Tucker Carlson's participation in previous years.

Bruce saw an opportunity to teach a valuable lesson to both sides of the aisle.

'DANCING WITH THE STARS' CAST ANNOUNCED: CHRISTIE BRINKLEY, 'BACHELORETTE' HANNAH B., SEAN SPICER AND MORE TO COMPETE FOR MIRROR BALL TROPHY

"Maybe this is the opportunity to leave behind the vile acrimony and the accusations and the ugliness and the hatred that eats at your soul," said Bruce. "It eats at you. Whatever side you’re on, it’ll eat at you. This is the opportunity in... Dancing With The Stars to say wait a minute. People are more than one aspect of themselves. 'Hey, we can disagree,'" she said in her Fox Nation show "Get Tammy Bruce."

Bruce singled out the longtime host of "Dancing With the Stars," Tom Bergeron, who was also quick to voice his disappointment in this season's casting.

He took to social media to post a lengthy statement explaining his feelings about which "celebrities" will be featured on Season 28 of the hit reality competition series, in particular referring to how Sean Spicer, is a contestant.

Bergeron wrote how he hoped the new season “would be a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

Bergeron further explained his feelings on Sirius XM’s Entertainment Weekly Live.

“Dancing, at its best, is an oasis, away from all the divisiveness and all the stuff we are wrestling with right now,” he said. “And so, that was a call they made, and my job as host, to the best of my ability, is to be Switzerland for those two hours a week.

SPICER HITS BACK AT CRITICS PROTESTING DWTS

“For the other 166 hours a week, I am pretty clear where I stand politically,” he added.

Bruce said she found Bergeron's statement "ironic," and accused him of "reinforcing the divisiveness" he claims to condemn.

"His argument is that this is supposed to be politics-free. A politics-free zone. But then by saying this, he immediately reinforces the divisiveness, and the ugliness and the judgmentalism if you will in the effort to try and shun people with which you disagree politically," said the Fox Nation host.

'DWTS' JUDGES MELTDOWN OVER PERFECT SCORE

Last month, Spicer shot back at critics saying he is "very comfortable" with himself and that he's "never really cared what others think." In a subsequent Twitter post, Spicer expressed excitement over the announcement and said he looks forward to "having fun on the show."

Bruce reiterated the opportunity for Spicer's controversial career move to "bring people together."

"This is I think a great opportunity to bring people together and to have a good time and in fact to leave behind the days work and the days politics to watch a show -- and recognize that Sean Spicer is a guy, a husband, a dad, and a brother and a best friend who is now dancing on a show to try and win a contest because sometimes that’s all it is," she said.

