Bill Maher sympathizes with young men who struggle with dating, but tells them to grow up

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late night host Bill Maher urged young men who are struggling with women to look inward and address the underlying causes of their situation, while also acknowledging that they were "born in a society that said just being male was toxic."

During Friday's episode of "Real Time," Maher argued that while some of today's most notable female pop stars are "practically screaming that they can't get no satisfaction," the problem all women are facing is that "they're living in a world full of guys who are afraid to even make eye contact without an NDA."

"The younger generation of men caught the backlash from like five million years of human history, and I feel for you guys," Maher said. "You were born in a society that said just being male was toxic. And in a world where everything you said was mansplaining and everything you did was an eye roll and merely approaching a woman could get you canceled, it got very easy for men to just give up."

MEDIEVAL-THEMED LIVE SHOWS DRAW YOUNG WOMEN WHO ARE LOOKING FOR LOVE AND JADED BY MODERN DATING: REPORT

He added that when men eventually gave up on pursuing women due to societal pressures, platforms like "Pornhub and Tinder and OnlyFans were right there to take up the slack."

"Thing is, the technology changed — women didn't," Maher asserted. "They still want eye contact and face-to-face conversation, and also a pair of balls would be nice."

The "Real Time" host quipped that "in the real world," unlike on the internet, "when a girl blows you off when you ask her to dance, you can't just type ‘F--- you’ and log off. You have to take that long walk of shame back to your table to tell your friends, 'Uh, no, she's a lesbian.'"

WELCOME TO THE DATING RECESSION: WHY YOUNG AMERICANS ARE GIVING UP ON LOVE

Earlier in the segment, Maher argued that Taylor Swift "epitomizes the journey that a lot of women have been going through" in regard to the types of men they choose to date.

"Yes, women wanted men to be more sensitive. Sensitive, but not some noodlebodied human turtleneck who wears the same clothes they do," he contended. "Timothée Chalamet is very talented, and I'm sure very sexy to women, but on the hunk scale, he feels like the leftover pieces from after they made Bert Reynolds."

Maher once again used Swift's dating history as an example of what women actually want to see in their partners.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE MEDIA AND CULTURE

"[Swift] dated a procession of skinny, fay, gay-adjacent, meek, porcelain doll, shy guy, twink like tortured poet metrosexuals in America and Europe," he noted.

Despite previously dating men that the "Real Time" host considered to be feminine, Maher argued that once she began dating NFL star Travis Kelce, "it was game over," eventually becoming engaged to the more traditionally masculine football player.

"So, welcome home, Taylor, and happy Valentine's Day," he joked.