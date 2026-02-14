Trump tears into 'jerk' Bill Maher on Truth Social, says hosting him at White House was 'total waste of time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump tore into "Real Time" host Bill Maher on Truth Social Saturday, saying it was a "total waste of time" to host the late-night host at the White House in April.

In a lengthy post, the president took aim at Maher over his recent comments mocking Trump for suggesting that China would end all hockey in Canada as the two countries deepen their economic ties.

"Sometimes in life you waste time!" Trump began the post. "T.V. Host Bill Maher asked to have dinner with me through one of his friends, also a friend of mine, and I agreed. He came into the famed Oval Office much different than I thought he would be.

"He was extremely nervous, had ZERO confidence in himself and, to soothe his nerves, immediately, within seconds, asked for a ‘Vodka Tonic.’ He said to me, ‘I’ve never felt like this before, I’m actually scared.’ In one respect, it was somewhat endearing!"

The president went on to say the two "had a great dinner" and that Maher "seemed to be a nice guy and, for his first show after our dinner, he was very respectful about our meeting."

"But with everything I have done in bringing our Country back from "OBLIVION," why wouldn’t he be?" he added. "But then I noticed his show started to devolve into the same old story — Very boring, ANTI TRUMP, no mention of the PERFECT Border, Lowest Crime in 125 years, the Mass Removal of Stone Cold Criminals, the 50,000 DOW, the 7,000 S&P (Both Highest Ever!), Least Number of Murders since 1900, Venezuela, "Midnight Hammer," Soleimani DEAD, al-Baghdadi DEAD, Lowest Inflation in YEARS (1.2% for last three months!), the Rebuilding of our Military, Eight War Stoppages, and on, and on, and on!

"In any event, it was a total waste of time for me to have this jerk at the White House and last night, after explaining what a DISASTER Canadian ‘Leaders’ are to deal with, how Canada has ‘ripped off’ the United States for years on TRADE (But not anymore!), I jokingly stated in a TRUTH that, ‘The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup.’ Well, he went on and on about the Hockey statement, like ‘What kind of a person would say such a foolish thing as this,’ as though I were being serious when I said it. Fortunately, his Television Ratings are so low that nobody will learn about his various Fake News statements about me."

He argued that Maher is "no different than Kimmel, Fallon, or Colbert," but added that he "must admit" the "Real Time" host is "slightly more talented" than the others.

"Anyway, Bill Maher is a highly overrated LIGHTWEIGHT, and Republicans should stop using him to show how the Left is coming over our way — Our Base, the Greatest of All Time, laughs at your weakness when you do it! " Trump continued.

According to the president, Maher asked him "if he could come back to the White House again and, with his friend" after their first meeting last year. Trump also claimed that Maher asked to be invited to the White House Christmas party but ended up not attending.

"Regardless, I’d much rather spend my time MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN than wasting it on him. Bill continues to suffer from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS!), and there is nothing that will ever be done to cure him of this very serious disease. Thank you for your attention to this minor matter! President DJT," he concluded the post.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Maher for comment but did not immediately hear back.

In April, Trump ally Kid Rock orchestrated a sit-down dinner between himself, the president, Maher and Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White.

After his visit to the White House, Maher described the meeting with Trump as cordial and even gave the president a few compliments.

