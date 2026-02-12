Iranian-American comedian Max Amini sheds light on 'unimaginable' oppression in Iran ahead of historic show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Max Amini prepares to become the first Iranian-American comedian to headline Madison Square Garden on Sunday, he spoke with Fox News Digital about what he described as the "unimaginable" oppression facing the Iranian people under the Islamic Republic’s regime.

Born in Tucson, Arizona, in 1981 to a Persian family, Amini has always felt a deep connection to the country his parents grew up in and to the culture in which he was raised.

"I was born into this family who… promoted the Iranian culture in a very positive way to us," he told Fox News Digital. "So I learned all the best things about my culture. And I was very lucky to be raised in America — in an environment that was very patriotic."

LEAKED DOCUMENTS EXPOSE KHAMENEI'S SECRET DEADLY BLUEPRINT FOR CRUSHING IRAN PROTESTS

Iran's citizens have taken to the streets in mass protests against Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s regime in recent weeks, with reports claiming thousands of people have been killed as the regime cracks down on the protests. The protests come as the nation faces unrest over economic grievances and political repression.

As arguably the most popular Iranian-American comedian in the world, Amini has taken it upon himself to advocate against the horrors currently facing the people of Iran, and to "promote the idea [of] how important it is to respect human rights."

"Freedom is something that today we understand is the most important thing for any human. If you can imagine how hard it is to be in any country as someone who lives in this beautiful country, can you imagine that they strip away all your rights?" he questioned.

"You're afraid of what you're saying. You can't do simple things in life – singing, dancing. You know, basic, basic things that we take for granted. Women cannot sing or dance in public. They cannot go out with their significant other freely and people cannot exercise their beliefs, certain religions," Amini continued. "It's very unimaginable for people who live in a free country, like the U.S. or European countries, that have so much respect for human rights."

IRAN RAMPS UP REGIONAL THREATS AS TRUMP CONSIDERS TALKS, EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS OF REGIME VIOLENCE EMERGE

The comedian argued that there's nothing "Islamic" or anything resembling a "Republic" in Iran under the Islamic Republic's leadership, and that "Iranian people are very different" from the government that rules over them.

"They're a terrorist group, they're a mafia, and they're absolutely brutal. They're killing their own people," he said of the Iranian government.

Amini described the Iranian people as vibrant and modern, despite how they are sometimes portrayed by the media.

"They're fun, they're hip, they're fashion forward. When you understand just their taste of music and the way they enjoy their gatherings and how they live, you'll be surprised [by] what the media shows and what the reality is," he told Fox News Digital. "So I hope everybody gets a chance to see that soon."

IRAN STAGES KHAMENEI PHOTOS TO MASK CRACKS IN IRGC, OPPOSITION GROUPS SAY

Amini described the solution to the situation unfolding in Iran as a "rescue mission," and said that, "We need to go in that country and rescue the kidnapped people by a terrorist regime."

"The number [of protesters killed] is massive and for a human to be living in a country where if they go out, they're guaranteed to be murdered, foreign countries should take this seriously," he contended.

"Historically, when a country is held in this situation, they are held hostage. There is a regime that is absolutely brutal and they are killing their own people. The intervention is a must. And the rescue mission is the most beautiful act a country can do for these people," Amini continued. "They're screaming. They're screaming out for help."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Although those living outside Iran may feel that what's happening hundreds or thousands of miles away has no impact on their lives, Amini argued that history suggests otherwise.

"We think the other side of the world is not going to affect us, but now if you look at the history of just the last 20–30 years, as Americans, we've been so affected by some of the most corrupt things [that are] happening on the other side of the world," he maintained. "I hope soon we reach much better connections with humanity."

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.