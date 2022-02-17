Radio host blasts Pete Buttigieg for 'zero success' improving infrastructure as mayor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Local radio talk show host Casey Hendrickson said that, while mayor of South Bend, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's policies made the roads less safe on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Thursday.

"For generations, we imagined that the real problem with our infrastructure in this country was that the roads had potholes in the bridges were falling apart. It was Pete Buttigieg, one of the first to note that 'No, the real problem with our roads and our bridges in this country is [that they are] racist," host Tucker Carlson said.

BUTTIGIEG RESPONDS TO CRITICISM OVER RACIST ROADS COMMENT: ‘THE POINT IS NOT TO MAKE AMERICA FEEL GUILTY’

The Fox host referenced a report from REAL News Michiana, a conservative local news site, alleging that Buttigieg's "Smart Streets" policies led to the death of an 11-year-old boy.

Hendrickson responded saying he tried to warn against Buttigieg being chosen to handle America's infrastructure.

"[Buttigieg] has zero success in infrastructure planning in South Bend at all," Hendrickson said. "Everything he touched that dealt with transportation was a miserable failure, including smart streets, which got Tristan [Moore] killed – and he was warned about that. He was told that there [are] serious issues," the radio host said.

In 2017, Moore was killed while crossing Michigan Street with his 8-year-old brother. Several locals told elected officials at City Council that they believed changes in the area, such as deactivating some traffic signals, could have been responsible.

Carlson then followed up on Buttigieg's comments on racist infrastructure, questioning if the former mayor "made the roads less racist, though he obviously made them more dangerous, but did they become more equity-oriented as mayor?

Hendrickson responded that Buttigieg "probably made it more racist considering the demographics surrounding downtown South Bend."

"Because what he did is he effectively increased response time from first responders," Hendrickson said. "And there are some high-crime areas around there that would primarily affect minorities in South Bend. And he's actually made it a lot worse for them to get aid from first responders than before."

Carlson responded, "Wait, you're telling me that a guy [who] spends all his time yammering about how much he loves Black people, but then actually hurts them when he has a chance?"

"Go, figure," Hendrickson replied.