Pro-gender transition book ‘Call me Max’ available to kindergarten students in Minnesota: Report

The book "Call me Max," which teaches children about what it means to be "transgender," is reportedly available to kindergarten students in a Minnesota school district.

Parents advocacy group Crisis in the Classroom (CITC) shared a video of a mother testifying at a school board meeting over the book, which she said was an assault on the "sacred God-given identity of young males and young females," according to 13 WHAM ABC.

"First graders are busy enough trying to master phonics and trying to learn how to read, why would we allow authority figures to plant seeds of doubt in their existence simply as a boy or a girl, that it might be a mistake?" mother LaDawn Severin asked the board.

"And we wonder why there’s a mental health crisis," she added. "Wise teachers, even if they were given this, would never read this to their classroom."

A spokesperson for Osseo Area Schools in Minnesota told CITC that the book is "included in kindergarten classrooms as an option during independent reading time."

"All our district's kindergarten teachers reviewed and selected books that they felt best represented their students," spokesperson Kay Villella told CITC. "These books then went into each kindergarten classroom across the district."

Villella also said in a statement that "Call Me Max" is not used for instructional purposes for students.

The book "Call Me Max" is narrated by Max, who "lets his teacher know that he wants to be called by a boy’s name."

Max also struggles with what bathroom to use at school.

"When I went to the store with my dad, I went to the bathroom with him. When I went to the store with my mom, I went to the bathroom with her. But at school, I had to pick which bathroom to use," the book reads.

The book has also caused controversy in California after the state’s Department of Education recommended the book for students anywhere between kindergarten to 2nd grade. It has been banned in school districts across the country, including in Florida and Texas, according to 13 WHAM ABC.

The Ossea Area Schools district did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

