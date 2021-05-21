Princess Diana interview was 'staggering' ethical failure for BBC: Douglas Murray

The BBC's "lack of journalistic ethics is quite staggering," The Spectator Associate Editor Douglas Murray told "America's Newsroom" on Friday after it was revealed journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure a controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

DOUGLAS MURRAY: As I wrote in The Sun today, it's a lack of journalistic ethics of a quite staggering kind. The BBC is not just the national broadcaster, but in the UK, to have a television, you have to have a license fee be attached to the BBC. So it's expected to have perhaps even better ethics and all the rest of the press.

And this is the behavior of unbelievable and unconscionable kind. Martin Bashir was effectively playing on a woman who was very vulnerable at the time. Forged documents to suggest the people in her household were receiving payments and spying on her for the security services and others on this trail of lies assuages Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, to introduce Martin Bashir to the princess.

And it played on all of her vulnerabilities. And Martin Bashir himself admits he forged these bank statements. He forged these documents to get the interview.