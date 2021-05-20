Prince Harry, Prince William condemn BBC for 1995 Princess Diana interview

Prince Harry and Prince William are sticking up for their late mother.

The royal brothers both spoke out on Thursday after it was revealed that Martin Bashir used "deceitful behavior" to secure his controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995.

A 127-page report, released on Thursday, concluded that the journalist "deceived and induced" Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer , into securing the interview for Panorama, The Telegraph reported.

"Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service," said the Duke of Sussex in a statement sent to Fox News. "She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life. To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth."

"Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today," shared the 36-year-old. "Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for."

Harry’s statement came shortly after his older brother Prince William spoke out.

"I would like to thank Lord Dyson and his team for the report," wrote the Duke of Cambridge in a statement obtained by Fox News.

The 38-year-old, who is second in line to the British throne, also released bullet points expressing his concerns towards the findings.

"It is welcome that the BBC accepts Lord Dyson’s findings in full – which are extremely concerning – that BBC employees: lied and used fake documents to obtain the interview with my mother; made lurid and false claims about the Royal Family which played on her fears and fuelled paranoia; displayed woeful incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the program; and were evasive in their reporting to the media and covered up what they knew from their internal investigation.

"It is my view that the deceitful way the interview was obtained substantially influenced what my mother said. The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others."

"It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her," he continued. "But what saddens me most, is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns first raised in 1995, my mother would have known that she had been deceived. She was failed not just by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC who looked the other way rather than asking the tough questions."

Strong words from not only one, but two members of the royal family sent ripples through social media and fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the matter.

"WOW. Absolutely blistering attack on the BBC by Prince William," wrote Piers Morgan. "Never seen him do this before - his simmering rage is palpable, and fully justified."

"My heart goes out to Prince William and Prince Harry," said a fan online. "For the pain this has caused, for the loss of their mother and for their children's loss of a grandmother"

"My thoughts tonight are with Prince William, Prince Harry and Diana’s family," wrote another. "Can’t believe it took 26 years to finally get the truth..."

"Thinking of Diana, William and Harry today. Such a tragedy, such a loss. Again having to go through it in the public eye, my heart is breaking for them," added another person. "Hug your loved ones a bit tighter today & tell them you love them," the social media user stated alongside star emojis and the hashtags #Diana #William #Harry."

"My heart is with Princes William & Harry. Finally, accountability, but far too late," said another.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report