Gidley: Trump wants real solutions to curb gun violence, not 'feel-good legislation'

As Democrats continue to pressure President Trump for legislation to curb mass shootings, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said the commander-in-chief is taking his time on the issue to avoid passing "feel-good legislation," in place of an actual solution.

"This isn't about feel-good legislation, this is about getting something that accomplishes safety and security for the American people and we hope to see that soon," he said on "America's Newsroom" Tuesday.

"I'm not going to put a timetable on it but we expect the president to be announcing something very soon."

He also said Democrats have ramped up their rhetoric on gun control and claimed Trump is trying to protect the Second Amendment from complete eradication by exercising caution.

"We saw that on full display the other night when some of the [Democratic presidential] candidates even pushed for gun confiscation," Gidley said earlier in the interview. "We've been saying for a long time that's all that Democrats want, and we were made fun of as hicks... standing up for a Second Amendment that has seen its time come and go. But the fact is, we have the right to keep and bear arms."

He claimed the White House has been in talks with both sides of the political aisle and is hoping to unveil a plan as soon as possible.

"We've been in negotiations," he added. "We hope to reveal something to the American people very soon. What the president wants here is something that actually does some good to protect the American communities and our American families."