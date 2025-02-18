President Trump, Elon Musk address the left's cries of a constitutional crisis in 'Hannity' exclusive

President Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk responded to allegations from liberal media pundits and Democratic leaders that they are creating a constitutional crisis, arguing their detractors "are guilty of the crime of which they accuse us."

"That's always the first thing they do. 'He's in violation of the Constitution.' They don't even know what they're talking [about]," Trump said during the pair's first joint interview on "Hannity" Tuesday.

The 47th president added the accusers "couldn't care less about the Constitution."

TRUMP, MUSK SHUT DOWN MEDIA ATTEMPTS TO ‘DRIVE US APART’ AMID DOGE EFFORTS

Musk added during the "Hannity" exclusive that the allegations are "absurd."

"When these attacks occur, the thing that they're accusing the administration of is what they are guilty of. They're saying that things that are being done are unconstitutional, but what they are doing is unconstitutional," the Tesla founder argued.

The seemingly unlikely political duo discussed a range of topics during the exclusive wide-ranging interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, including the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Trump's first 100 days in office and other major issues.

Trump officially announced Musk's role in his new administration shortly after his decisive victory in the November election, tapping him to help DOGE "dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

In recent weeks, DOGE has targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Department of Education.

Since taking office, Trump and the DOGE agenda have faced mounting scrutiny from many Democrats. Several media outlets and Democratic voices have targeted Musk , accusing him of usurping presidential powers through DOGE and mocking him as "President Elon Musk."

"We must be over the target or doing something right," Musk told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"They wouldn't be complaining so much if we weren't doing something useful... What we're really trying to do here is restore the will of the people through the president. And what we're finding is that there's an unelected bureaucracy - speaking of unelected, there's a vast federal bureaucracy that is implacably opposed to the president and the cabinet."

Musk concluded that outrage from many on the left is "the thrashing of the bureaucracy as we try to restore democracy and the will of the people."

DEMOCRATS LOVED IDEA OF DOGE BEFORE TRUMP, WHITE HOUSE QUIPS

The pair also explained how their unsuspecting political alliance came in conjunction with the "opportunity to fix the system and to restore the power of democracy" provided by Trump's decisive 2024 election victory.

While DOGE is the administration's primary vessel for addressing "waste, fraud and abuse," Trump and Musk also emphasized the role of "competence" and "care" in bringing about government change.

"When you add more competence and caring, you get a better deal for the American people," Musk said, claiming that the American taxpayer has been getting a "terrible deal", particularly in the previous Biden administration.

Also during the "Hannity" exclusive, Musk opened up about his experience with "Trump Derangement Syndrome," revealing he didn’t realize it was a real thing until he was at a friend’s dinner party a month or two before the Nov. 5, 2024 presidential election.

"I happened to mention the president's name, and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies," Musk said in the joint interview.

Musk imitated people at the party going crazy and questioned why they couldn’t have a normal conversation.

"It's like they've become completely irrational," he said.

Trump and Musk also shut down various attempts by the media in recent weeks to "drive us apart."

"I see it all the time," Trump said. "Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president," Trump added, who is no stranger to criticism.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano, Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.