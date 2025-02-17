Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk opens up about his experience with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' during 'Hannity' exclusive

Musk and Trump sit for their first joint interview

Elon Musk on Trump Derangement Syndrome: They've become 'completely irrational' Video

Elon Musk on Trump Derangement Syndrome: They've become 'completely irrational'

 President Donald Trump and DOGE leader Elon Musk sit down with 'Hannity' in an exclusive interview airing Tuesday.

Billionaire Elon Musk said he didn’t realize "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was a real thing until he was at a friend’s dinner party a month or two before the Nov. 5, 2024 presidential election.

"I happened to mention the president's name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies," Musk said in a joint interview with President Donald Trump that airs Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. EST on "Hannity."

Musk imitated people at the party going crazy and questioned why they couldn’t have a normal conversation.

‘WASTEFUL AND DANGEROUS’: DOGE'S TOP FIVE MOST SHOCKING REVELATIONS

Trump, Musk address media's attempts to drive wedge between them Video

"It's like they've become completely irrational," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Musk and Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview last week at the White House, where they discussed the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) work, the first 100 days of the Trump administration and more. It marks the duo’s first joint television interview.

The DOGE leader and the 47th president held a news conference at the Oval Office last week, taking questions from reporters about the unofficial government agency's role in the Trump administration and its plans to cut "waste, fraud and abuse" at the federal level.

ELON MUSK SAYS MILLIONS IN SOCIAL SECURITY DATABASE ARE BETWEEN AGES OF 100 AND 159

trump-musk-money

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) found a code linking US Treasury payments to a budget line item that was not required before, and accounts for nearly $4.7 trillion in payments and left blank. (Musk: Reuters / Money: iStock / Trump: Getty)

DOGE has in recent weeks targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Department of Education. 

Trump said he's instructed Musk to also look into the Pentagon, which hasn't passed an audit in years.