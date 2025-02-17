Elon Musk opens up about his experience with 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' during 'Hannity' exclusive

Billionaire Elon Musk said he didn’t realize "Trump Derangement Syndrome" was a real thing until he was at a friend’s dinner party a month or two before the Nov. 5, 2024 presidential election.

"I happened to mention the president's name and it was like they got shot with a dart in the jugular that contained like methamphetamine and rabies," Musk said in a joint interview with President Donald Trump that airs Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. EST on "Hannity."

Musk imitated people at the party going crazy and questioned why they couldn’t have a normal conversation.

"It's like they've become completely irrational," he told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Musk and Trump sat down for a wide-ranging interview last week at the White House, where they discussed the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) work, the first 100 days of the Trump administration and more. It marks the duo’s first joint television interview.

The DOGE leader and the 47th president held a news conference at the Oval Office last week, taking questions from reporters about the unofficial government agency's role in the Trump administration and its plans to cut "waste, fraud and abuse" at the federal level.

DOGE has in recent weeks targeted the U.S. Agency for International Development, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the United States Department of Education.

Trump said he's instructed Musk to also look into the Pentagon, which hasn't passed an audit in years.