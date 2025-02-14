Trump, Musk shut down media attempts to 'drive us apart' amid DOGE efforts

President Donald Trump is shutting down the latest criticism from mainstream media and the punditry class regarding his relationship with Department of Government Efficiency head Elon Musk.

"It's just so obvious. They're so bad at it. I used to think they were good at it. They're actually bad at it because if they were good at it, I'd never be president," Trump said on "Hannity" during an exclusive interview airing Tuesday, Feb. 18.

FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAYS HIS PARTY IS ACTING ‘PATHETICALLY’ TO THWART MUSK'S DOGE

The Republican executive is no stranger to criticism from the media and liberal pundits, but his second-term alliance with Musk has ignited a new wave of outrage.

Several media outlets and Democratic voices have targeted Musk, accusing him of usurping presidential powers through DOGE and labeling the Tesla co-founder "President Elon Musk."

Hannity reasoned the criticism is an attempt to "divorce" the executive partnership and get the pair to "start hating each other."

Trump responded to the attempts to "drive us apart," saying, "I see it all the time… Actually, Elon called me — he said, you know, 'They're trying to drive us apart.' I said, ‘Absolutely.’"

Despite the narrative, Trump and Musk agreed the American people are "smart" and "get" what the administration and DOGE are doing with efforts to cut costs and downsize the scope of the federal government.

Fox News Digital's Louis Casiano contributed to this report.