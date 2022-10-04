Portland woman frustrated by homeless crisis says mayor laughed off complaint: 'I don't think this is funny'

A resident of Portland, Oregon, says Mayor Ted Wheeler laughed when she brought up concerns about the city’s worsening homeless crisis at a city council meeting. She now believes local leadership isn’t taking the issue seriously.

Gillian Rose addressed the Portland City Council Wednesday to voice her concerns, asking members to stop wasting money and start being leaders. As her time expired, Wheeler remarked, "You've made your point emphatically clear," with an apparent chuckle.

Rose moved to the city more than four years ago for its progressive values, but told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that the liberal mayor’s policies are not working.

"I don’t think this is funny," she told host Sandra Smith. "People are scared."

FOX research found Portland has a homeless population of more than 5,200, and the Portland Police Department reported a 25% spike in crime. Both factors have pushed residents to flee.

Rose argued city officials are unwilling to adjust their approach to the crises.

"Good leaders pivot when things don't work out. They can fess up to a mistake and then change directions. And they're not doing that," she said.

"They're sticking to one narrative: that this is all due to the pandemic and rising housing costs. And that's not true."

Rose said she hopes the community votes for change in the midterms after a number of people reached out to offer their support for her comments made during the council meeting.

"I believe that there’s enough of us that feel the same way," she said.

Former Portland resident Jeff Reynolds moved out of the city after nearly 30 years. He said on "Fox & Friends First" in early September that the homeless crisis led to "unbearable" conditions that city officials are unwilling to address.

"I think the problems are so big, and they want to hold on to their woke ideologies to the point that they're sacrificing actual public safety," he told host Todd Piro.

Rose said her mind is blown by how much the city has changed.

"It was once beautiful, and it is not anymore."

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.