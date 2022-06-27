Portland abortion protesters target pregnancy support center: 'The violence was horrible'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The head of a Portland family and pregnancy support center said Monday on "Fox & Friends First" the nonprofit was mistakenly targeted and damaged by protesters angry over the Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade.

Mother and Child Education Center executive director Maura White told hosts Carley Shimkus and Joey Jones that the organization is not "anti-abortion," as protesters believed.

"My organization, we are nonprofit, and we help moms, families, kids in need, babies from zero to five years old. We're just there to help people. And so they mistakenly thought that we were out here doing anti-abortion and everything, the violence was horrible," said White.

A large group of rioters was seen in downtown Portland, Oregon smashing windows and vandalizing several buildings Saturday night. The group also graffitied messages targeting the U.S. Supreme Court.

The group, made of about 100 people, were yelling and chanting as they marched down the streets and would periodically stop to destroy and graffiti objects.

"Death to SCOTUS," one black spray-painted message said.

The group's destructive spree comes a day after a majority on the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which recognized the right of women to get an abortion.

White said she felt supported by the police, believes the ‘defund the police’ is impacting the community.

"I do feel that the ‘defund the police’ movement has definitely impacted their ability to be more proactive and be out there on the streets."

White, a self-identified pro-choice liberal Democrat Catholic, said she does not understand why her organization was a target for violence.

"We help anyone who walks in our doors and the people are coming to us. They've already made a choice to have children. They've already made that choice. So they don't understand what we do. And it's left over from 50 years ago. We are here to support women, support babies, support families. We believe in their rights."

White said despite having insurance, the organization is likely going to be left to pay for the damages, which totaled more than $10,000.

Fox News' Lawrence Richard and Bradford Betz contributed to this report