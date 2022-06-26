AOC wonders if pro-life Democrats should continue to serve: 'We really need to reassess'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested in an Instagram video Saturday night that pro-life Democrats should no longer serve in the wake of the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The conservative-leaning court overturned the landmark 1973 abortion ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, which centered on a Mississippi law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, on Friday.

"We end this opinion where we began. Abortion presents a profound moral question. The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority. We now overrule those decisions and return that authority to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the court's opinion.

AOC sounded off on the Supreme Court ruling by listing several "action items" on Instagram, including what to do with pro-life Democrats.

"Also, if you live in a blue area, when people say ‘go vote,’ that should include primary elections too," she told her followers. "Because, the thing that a lot of people don't like to talk about, is the fact that not every Democrat is pro-choice. Okay? So, the ones that aren't, we really need to reassess if it's appropriate for them to continue to serve in 2022 because people should have the right to control their own body. This is pretty basic."

The congresswoman said that her guidance should be applied to elections at the municipal, state and federal levels.

Ocasio-Cortez noted that goes for even deep blue states like New York, where some of the veteran politicians serving aid corporations "that finance anti-choice Republicans."

Several other Democrats and liberal media figures have sounded off on the abortion ruling in the past few days, with Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison calling the decision "illegitimate."

"It isn’t up to you, this illegitimate court, or a bunch of state elected officials to decide what happens to a woman’s body… that choice belongs to a woman and no one else! Period!!!" the DNC chairman said.

President Biden responded to the abortion ruling, saying the Court ended what he claimed "was a correct decision," and that it "expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized."

Protesters gathered outside the Supreme Court following the sweeping ruling, while other protests sprang up around the country. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that, while demonstrations were mostly peaceful in the city, "a much smaller group of individuals took to the streets with the intention of creating chaos and destruction."



Some members of the crowd threw fireworks and other makeshift weapons at the officers, according to the LAPD.



Pro-life pregnancy centers have also been vandalized in the days following the ruling. The group "Jane’s Revenge" claimed responsibility for a handful of the attacks and published a letter this month declaring "open season" on crisis pregnancy facilities.