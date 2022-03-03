Politico editor hits Manchin for being 'willing to stomach inflation' for Ukraine but not for Biden agenda

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Politico White House editor Sam Stein took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., for his apparent willingness to put up with the economic costs to help Ukraine but not President Biden.

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates, Americans have grown increasingly concerned about how the global conflict will impact them, particularly with the soaring price of gas as some are urging Biden administration to ban Russian energy to economically cripple the Kremlin in addition the various sanctions that have been put in place.

On Capitol Hill, Manchin reportedly told reporters on Friday, "I would gladly pay 10 cents a gallon more" in order to help Ukraine.

Manchin, who has regularly faced hostility towards the media since Biden took office for not advancing the progressive wish list, was attacked by the prominent Politico editor.

"Willing to stomach inflation for Ukraine but not for major components of Biden's domestic agenda," Stein swiped the moderate Democrat.

The tweet was quickly deleted, but not before it was preserved by Townhall.com's Kevin McMahon.

Stein, an MSNBC contributor, appeared to roll back his language, replacing the original tweet with, "Notable when and under what conditions inflation becomes tolerable."

Stein did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

This isn't the first time Stein has gone after Manchin on Twitter. In December, the Politico editor lambasted the West Virginia senator for not rallying behind Build Back Better, which failed to get enough support among the Democratic caucus to eliminate the 50-vote threshold from the filibuster.

"A lot to process on the Manchin news but, from a substantive standpoint, it's just objectively devastating for the planet. The last best chance at climate change legislation is gone," Stein wrote.

Following pushback from critics, Stein doubled down, writing, "Some conservative pushback to this, but this is objectively true, unless, I suppose, if you don't think climate change is happening or needs addressing."

In January, Stein suggested that Biden's unpopularity in the polls is largely due to "hatred" from the right.

"A lot of people gave him an F," Stein said on MSNBC. "And that’s a measurement of just how much hatred there is for him, especially on the right."

"It isn't just antipathy towards Biden," he said. "It's much more than that, it's much more emotional… He's not a progressive, he's a moderate… He is a unifying figure, I think objectively, or tries to be."