Manchin calls for ban on Russian energy imports, echoes GOP cries for independence amid Russia-Ukraine war

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., echoed the calls from the Republican Party urging for energy independence amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I want to take a moment to acknowledge Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and how Putin has used energy as a weapon to gain leverage over our European allies," said a statement from Manchin, who is chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

"One thing that hasn’t been talked about as much is that during this time of war, the United States is still importing more than half a million barrels per day of crude oil and other petroleum products from Russia, with imports up over 20% in 2021 over 2020."

Manchin went on to say that "it makes no sense at all for us to rely on energy from a country that is actively engaging in acts of war against a freedom seeking democracy — Ukraine — when we are blessed with abundant energy resources right here in America."

"First, we must immediately ban the importation of all energy that is sourced from Russia. This ban must be enacted now," he said.

"There is no reason why the United States should not be totally energy independent, or at the very least trading with our allies where we need to. That is the only way to ensure our energy security. It is hypocritical for us ask others to do what we can do — and we can do cleaner — when it comes to producing the energy we and our allies need. It’s time for the Administration to take strong action to unleash American energy, up to and including banning Russian oil imports at a time when they are attacking our allies," Manchin continued.

The senator's statements come as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said to Fox News Tuesday that there are "active discussions with our allies about banning Russian oil."

"I think you might hear more about that in the coming days," the secretary said.

However, during a CNN interview with Jake Tapper earlier in the day Tuesday, Buttigieg wouldn't commit to banning all Russian oil, stating he couldn't get ahead of President Biden on any announcement, but there are more actions available in order to pressure Russia to roll back its invasion of Ukraine.

Manchin's sentiment was also echoed by a Tuesday letter sent by Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, and 22 other GOP senators who said that Biden must do a "course correction" on issues regarding the military and U.S. energy amid the rise of authoritarian regimes such as Russia and China.

"Unilaterally disarming on energy is national suicide," Sullivan warned. He urged Biden to say during his State of the Union address that he will put a blockade on Russia, which he said would "immediately hurt Putin, and it will help American energy workers and Americans."

"Think about this," said Sullivan. "We are importing more Russian oil than we're producing in Alaska. The Biden administration comes up and tries to shut down oil production in Alaska and imports more oil from Russia. Makes zero sense. He needs to shut that loophole down."