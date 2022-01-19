Politico writer says Biden's poor polling partly due to 'hatred' for the president

Politico's Sam Stein suggested President Biden's latest poor polling numbers were partly due to right-wing individuals who were "emotional" and couldn't hide their "hatred" for the president.

Recent polling from Quinnipiac gave the president a 33% approval rating. The dismal survey arrived just days ahead of his one-year anniversary in office and amid bipartisan criticism for his handling of several important issues like COVID-19, the supply chain crisis, rising inflation, and the continued fallout from the botched withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Morning Consult provided more bad news for the president with polling released Wednesday that show his "worst job approval rating yet," according to the company.

Yet on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday, Stein suggested a few other factors for Biden's unpopularity, arguing that it shows how those "on the right" have "hatred" for the president.

"A lot of people gave him an F," Stein said. "And that’s a measurement of just how much hatred there is for him, especially on the right."

Sixty-nine percent of Republicans were found to be unhappy with Biden's performance enough to give him a failing grade. Stein again suggested those numbers were borne less out of policy concerns and more out of emotion.

"It isn't just antipathy towards Biden," he said. "It's much more than that, it's much more emotional."

Stein said he was surprised by how participants graded Biden on the issues, arguing that the president represents "unity."

"He's not a progressive, he's a moderate, he said. "He is a unifying figure, I think objectively, or tries to be."

Stein did note that the Biden administration is "not there yet" on returning the country to a "sense of normalcy" that Americans hoped a vote for the Democrat would provide.

Americans gave explanations why they gave Biden failing grades in recent interviews with Fox News.

"I give him a minus 10," Stuart, of Tucson, said when asked to grade Biden on a scale of 1-10.

"If you like inflation, you like illegal criminals coming across the border, if you like where he killed the gasoline," he continued.

Liberal outlets have distanced themselves from Biden in recent months as his poll numbers continue to plummet and his pledges to "shut down" COVID-19 and to oversee an organized testing distribution have largely failed.

"Biden grapples with a Covid-19 testing failure that could have been foreseen," a CNN piece read late last month.

Vice President Kamala Harris hasn't fared much better, clocking in historically low numbers herself with a 28% approval from USA Today/Suffolk poll in November.

Fox News' Matt Leach contributed to this report.