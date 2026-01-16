Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh government department promotes 'tactical' civil disobedience training for residents

Commission on Human Relations event featured Democratic Socialists of America logo, encouraged participants to 'build your cd muscle'

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Anti-ICE agitators target federal vehicle, ransack law enforcement docs in Minneapolis Video

Anti-ICE agitators target federal vehicle, ransack law enforcement docs in Minneapolis

Footage shows anti-ICE agitators appearing to damage a federal vehicle, target a weapons locker and remove sensitive documents.

A Pittsburgh government agency recently promoted what it called a "tactical" civil disobedience training, sparking backlash from critics who said the event encouraged organized resistance against federal law enforcement.

A flyer posted on X by the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations advertised the event — titled "Rebirthing Civil Disobedience, Part II" — scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 13, in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. 

The flyer featured images of law enforcement officers confronting protesters and promoted the event as "tactical training in the art of civil disobedience."

MINNEAPOLIS POLICE CHIEF SAYS IF RHETORIC KEEPS ESCALATING 'WE ARE HEADED TOWARDS YET ANOTHER TRAGEDY'

People hold signs as they protest in Los Angeles, California on January 10, 2026 against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

People hold signs as they protest in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 10, 2026, against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. (Etienne Laurent/AFP via Getty Images)

The flyer encouraged participants to "build your CD muscle," adding that "no experience [was] necessary." It also promoted a featured speaker described as a "practitioner and trainer with extensive experience and legal adviser and human rights attorney."

The promotional material included the logos of Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists of America and 50501 Pittsburgh, the latter describing itself as "a growing network of concerned citizens and volunteers" that pushes back against "the rise of fascist movements, book bans, voter suppression, political violence, and power grabs disguised as patriotism."

ICE CHIEF TODD LYONS FIRES BACK AFTER AOC ALLEGES RENEE NICOLE GOOD WAS 'ASSASSINATED IN THE STREET'

Memorial sign for Renee Nicole Good

A picture of Renee Nicole Good is displayed near a makeshift memorial for Good, who was shot and killed at point-blank range on Jan. 7. (Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images)

ICE has faced heightened criticism since the shooting of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis.

Good was a Minneapolis-based immigration activist serving as a member of "ICE Watch."

One X user replied to the post from the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations and wrote, "This is the kind of training that Renee had and it cost her her life. It is pathetic and embarrassing that an official city account would promote this nonsense. You're all miserable and the only satisfaction you get is dragging others down with you."

Minneapolis ICE protestor is taken down by border patrol

Border Patrol federal agents detain a demonstrator at a protest against the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, during a rally against increased immigration enforcement across the city outside the Whipple Building in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 8, 2026. (Tim Evans/Reuters)

ICE, the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations, Pittsburgh Democratic Socialists of America, and 50501 Pittsburgh did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment. 

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

