Piers Morgan suffers broken leg after tripping at London restaurant

Piers Morgan revealed Sunday he had suffered a broken femur that required surgery after tripping at a London restaurant.

The former "Good Morning Britain" host, who now hosts "Piers Morgan Uncensored," posted to social media a picture of himself in a hospital bed, adding the details that he had tripped on a step, fractured the neck of his femur so severely he needed a new hip, and would need to be on crutches for six weeks.

But he was still in a joking mood, adding at the end, "New Year off to a cracking start," and then, "I blame Donald Trump."

Morgan's feed was filled with well-wishers hoping he has a speedy recovery.

Morgan has hosted "Piers Morgan Uncensored" since 2022, which often features a wide variety of ideological guests and on-air clashes.

Morgan sparred Friday with Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, accusing his guest of "trying to prop up terrorists and powerful dictatorships."

During the interview, Waters argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin "really has tried not to hurt civilians" during his ongoing invasion of Ukraine and referred to recently captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro as the "duly democratically elected leader" of Venezuela despite his election being widely labeled fraudulent by international observers and critics within his own country.

Last year, he also had viral, tense interviews with Candace Owens and Joy Reid. He accused Owens of profiting off conspiracy theories around the assassination of Charlie Kirk, while he brawled with Reid about her surprising exit from MSNBC —now called MS NOW — last year.

"Joy, I mean, let’s be honest. I don’t think you were fired after all those years because of your skin color, or because you’re a Black woman. I think you were fired because your show just got increasingly unpopular," Morgan said.

Fox News' Marc Tamasco contributed to this report.