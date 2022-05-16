Piers Morgan calls Biden ‘asleep at the wheel’: ‘It’s embarrassing’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ host Piers Morgan told Fox & Friends, Monday, that President Biden’s approval rating indicates he is "asleep at the wheel," examining his current policies amid inflation remaining near 40-year highs and comparing his energy level to that of Queen Elizabeth II.

PIERS MORGAN: It's embarrassing, I mean, to be honest with you. I like Joe Biden personally. It's nothing personal at all. I actually feel quite sad about what I'm witnessing because he seems to be asleep at the wheel. Let's be quite clear. When you watch Joe Biden performing in public, he's nothing like the firebrand senator of 25, 30 years ago. He looks like he's…acting his age. And I would compare him in a way to Her Majesty the queen, who we all thought was very seriously ill after she missed the state opening of the UK Parliament a few days ago.

And we were all really worried about what that meant, which even survived long enough to enjoy her jubilee because it was so unprecedented. Last night she came out at a live event to launch the Jubilee celebrations over at Windsor, a big horse show with lots of celebrities. And she looked absolutely on top of her game. Again, a remarkable, indomitable spirit. But you compare and contrast her at the age of 96 with Joe Biden at the age of 78. And frankly, it is embarrassing. She looks to have far more energy and life than the president does.

