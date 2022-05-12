Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Biden approval holds underwater as nearly 80% of registered voters say country on wrong track: poll

Biden's approval rating is down and his disapproval is up compared to March

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
close
Biden approval drops to new record low Video

Biden approval drops to new record low

Josh Kraushaar, a senior national political correspondent for National Journal, discusses President Biden's sinking approval among his base as midterms loom.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden's approval rating remains underwater and more than 80% of registered voters say the U.S. is on the wrong track, according to a Thursday poll from Monmouth University.

The Thursday poll found that Biden's approval rating is sitting at 38%, with 57% disapproval. Those numbers are down from March when Biden had a 39% approval and 54% disapproval. Monmouth also found that just 18% of Americans say the country is on the right track.

Monmouth polled 807 Americans from May 5-9, reporting a margin of error of 3.5%. It conducted a live telephone interview with each of the respondents.

BIDEN APPROVAL RATING TUMBLES TO LOWEST POINT OF HIS PRESIDENCY

President Biden's approval rating. (Courtesy: Monmouth University)

President Biden's approval rating. (Courtesy: Monmouth University)

Monmouth has tracked a consistent drop in the number of Americans who are optimistic about the country's path. In January 2021, 42% of Americans said the country was headed in the right direction, and 51% said it was not.

The university's Thursday poll also found a rise in the importance of abortion for voters.

President Biden walks to Marine One prior to departing from the White House on May 11, 2022.

President Biden walks to Marine One prior to departing from the White House on May 11, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"When asked to choose the single most important issue from the six policy areas included in the poll, economic policy (26%) and abortion (25%) are the top concerns, followed by health care (16%) and immigration (14%)," Monmouth wrote.

The importance of abortion to voters. (Courtesy: Monmouth University)

The importance of abortion to voters. (Courtesy: Monmouth University)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The abortion numbers come roughly a week after a leaked Supreme Court draft majority opinion revealed the court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade. Democrats have scrambled to codify Roe into law since the revelation, but lost a Senate vote on the issue on Wednesday.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders

More from Politics