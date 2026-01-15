Iranian protesters hold Trump assassination attempt photo, chant 'death to America,' state media shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-regime demonstrators in Iran chanted "death to America" and held signs calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump, images from Iranian state television showed Thursday.

The footage came from an event held at Tehran University and organized by the government. Several protesters held photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while some brought makeshift signs featuring photos of Trump after the failed assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania.

Multiple of those signs featured Arabic text translating to "This time there will be no error."

Another sign showed the same photo with a caption in English, "The arrow doesn't always miss."

The protest event comes as the Iranian regime contends with widespread unrest thanks to the country's economic crisis.

Humanitarian groups estimate that Iranian forces have killed over 2,000 protesters, though the true number could be far higher.

Iran appeared to reopen its airspace on Thursday after a sudden overnight closure disrupted flights across the region.

The overnight closure lasted around five hours after a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, was issued , according to the aviation risk-monitoring site Safe Airspace.

President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he was informed the killing of protesters in Iran was "stopping."

"We have been notified and really strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But, we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping," he said.

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which tracks human rights violations in Iran, said on Wednesday that nationwide protests continued into the 18th day as authorities maintained a near-total internet shutdown.

The group's aggregated figures showed 617 protest gatherings in 187 cities across the country, the arrest of at least 18,470 people and the confirmed deaths of 2,615 individuals.

HRANA said 2,435 of those killed were protesters, including 13 children under the age of 18.

Trump has threatened action against the regime , warning Tehran in multiple Truth Social posts to stop killing its people.

"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote on New Year’s Day.

