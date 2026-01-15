Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iranian protesters hold Trump assassination attempt photo, chant 'death to America,' state media shows

Pro-regime demonstrators at Tehran University chanted 'death to America' during government-organized event

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Trump says killing has stopped in Iran Video

Trump says killing has stopped in Iran

Former NSC Senior Director Michael Allen joins 'Fox & Friends' to react to claims from President Donald Trump that violent unrest in Iran is beginning to quell amid mass protests and U.S. military pressure.

Pro-regime demonstrators in Iran chanted "death to America" and held signs calling for the assassination of President Donald Trump, images from Iranian state television showed Thursday.

The footage came from an event held at Tehran University and organized by the government. Several protesters held photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while some brought makeshift signs featuring photos of Trump after the failed assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania.

Multiple of those signs featured Arabic text translating to "This time there will be no error."

Another sign showed the same photo with a caption in English, "The arrow doesn't always miss."

IRAN REGIME OPENED FIRE WITH LIVE AMMUNITION ON PROTESTERS, DOCTOR SAYS: ‘SHOOT-TO-KILL’

President Donald Trump in front of military members.

The Trump administration is ending Temporary Protected Status for Somalia, requiring thousands of Somali migrants—including hundreds in Minnesota—to leave the U.S. by March 17, citing improved conditions in Somalia and national security concerns. (Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The protest event comes as the Iranian regime contends with widespread unrest thanks to the country's economic crisis.

Humanitarian groups estimate that Iranian forces have killed over 2,000 protesters, though the true number could be far higher.

Iran appeared to reopen its airspace on Thursday after a sudden overnight closure disrupted flights across the region.

IRAN SHUTS DOWN AIRSPACE, FOREIGN OFFICIALS WARN AGAINST TRAVEL TO ISRAEL

Map view showing a lack of commercial flight paths over Iran.

Empty airspace over Iran is seen in this screengrab from FlightRadar24 on Jan. 15, 2026, amid heightened tensions and concerns about potential military action between the United States and Iran. (FlightRadar24.com/Handout via REUTERS)

The overnight closure lasted around five hours after a Notice to Air Missions, or NOTAM, was issued, according to the aviation risk-monitoring site Safe Airspace. 

President Donald Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday that he was informed the killing of protesters in Iran was "stopping."

"We have been notified and really strongly, but we'll find out what that all means. But, we've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping," he said.

IRAN ALLEGEDLY AIRS 97 'COERCIVE CONFESSIONS' AMID RECORD-BREAKING NORTH KOREA-STYLE INTERNET BLACKOUT

The U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), which tracks human rights violations in Iran, said on Wednesday that nationwide protests continued into the 18th day as authorities maintained a near-total internet shutdown.

Burning cars line a street in Tehran as thick smoke rises during unrest.

Cars burn in a street during a protest over the collapse of the currency’s value in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 8, 2026. (Stringer/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

The group's aggregated figures showed 617 protest gatherings in 187 cities across the country, the arrest of at least 18,470 people and the confirmed deaths of 2,615 individuals.

HRANA said 2,435 of those killed were protesters, including 13 children under the age of 18.

Trump has threatened action against the regime, warning Tehran in multiple Truth Social posts to stop killing its people.

"We are locked and loaded and ready to go," he wrote on New Year’s Day.

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

