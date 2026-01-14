Iran shuts down airspace; foreign officials warn against travel to Israel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM) alert late Wednesday, closing airspace to all flights except international flights with prior permission from the country.

The NOTAM will be in effect for just over two hours.

Flight tracking data showed multiple planes were either denied entry to Iran or rerouted around the country, according to the Flight Radar 24 website.

Minutes later, the U.S. embassies in Jerusalem and Qatar issued security alerts advising "increased caution" and limiting non-essential travel to Al Udeid Airbase.

The U.K. Foreign Office (FCDO) also issued an advisory recommending against "all but essential travel to Israel."

"There is a heightened risk of regional tension," officials wrote in the advisory. "Escalation could lead to travel disruption and other unanticipated impacts."

A U.S. official told Reuters Wednesday the Department of War was moving personnel amid rising tensions.

"All the signals are that a U.S. attack is imminent, but that is also how this administration behaves to keep everyone on their toes. Unpredictability is part of the strategy," a Western military official told the outlet.

Hours before the NOTAM alert was issued, President Donald Trump told reporters from the Oval Office the killing of protesters in Iran had ended.

"We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it's stopped and stopping, and there's no plan for executions or an execution," Trump said. "So, I've been told that on good authority. We'll find out about."

When asked about potential military action against the country, Trump said, "We're going to watch and see what the process is.

"We were given a very good, very good statement by people that are aware of what's going on."

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei ’s regime has recently come under fire, with reports claiming more than 3,000 people have been killed amid nationwide protests over economic grievances and political repression.

Trump announced Tuesday he canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the killings stopped.

Fox News Digital's Emma Colton contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.