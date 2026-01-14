Expand / Collapse search
Iran

G7 threatens Iran with new sanctions over nationwide protest crackdown killing thousands

Foreign ministers express 'grave concern' as death toll reportedly exceeds 3,000

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Report: over 2,500 have been killed in Iranian protests Video

Report: over 2,500 have been killed in Iranian protests

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst joins 'America Reports' from Tel Aviv with reports that over 2,500 have been killed amid Iran's ongoing protests as President Donald Trump threatens potential action if they continue to escalate.

The Group of Seven (G7) nations warned Iran on Wednesday that they are prepared to impose additional sanctions on the country if the regime continues with its violent crackdown on protests.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., joined by the European Union’s high representative, expressed "grave concern" over the reports of mass casualties, widespread injuries and alleged human rights abuses as a result of the spiraling unrest.

IRANIAN DISSIDENT UNLOADS ON AMERICAN LEFT'S SILENCE ON DEADLY PROTESTS

(L/R) European Council President Antonio Costa, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Union President Ursula von der Leyen

Group of Seven nations warned Iran on Wednesday that they are prepared to impose additional sanctions on the country. (Government of Canada/Pool/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The development comes as Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) announced the deaths of 2,403 protesters. Other reports say the death toll is over 3,000, with the real number likely to be higher. 

"We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, are gravely concerned by the developments surrounding the ongoing protests in Iran," the statement said.

"We strongly oppose the intensification of the Iranian authorities’ brutal repression of the Iranian people, who have been bravely voicing legitimate aspirations for a better life, dignity and freedom, since the end of December 2025," it read.

The G7 also stated it was "deeply alarmed at reports of deaths and injuries" and condemned what it described as the "deliberate use of violence and the killing of protesters, arbitrary detention, and intimidation tactics by security forces against demonstrators."

IRAN PUSHES FOR FAST TRIALS AND EXECUTIONS OF SUSPECTS DETAINED IN PROTESTS DESPITE TRUMP'S WARNING: REPORT

tear gas is fired during an anti-government in Iran

Tear gas is fired at protesters during an anti-government protest, Jan. 8, in Tehran, Iran. (UGC via AP)

The protests, which began Dec. 28, came amid deepening economic distress and the collapse of the Iranian rial. They quickly spread nationwide and evolved into broader anti-government demonstrations.

The G7 ministers also urged Iranian authorities to show restraint and end the use of force against civilians, calling on Tehran to respect its international obligations and protect the rights to "freedom of expression, to seek, receive and impart information, and the freedom of association and peaceful assembly, without fear of reprisal."

While the joint statement did not list specific new sanctions, it made clear that additional action remains on the table, signaling unity among leading Western powers.

"Iran’s continued crackdown in violation of international human rights obligations could prompt further restrictive measures from the G7," the ministers said.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

