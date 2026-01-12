Trump announces 'final' 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran regime

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced what he described as an immediate and "final" trade order targeting Iran and its global partners.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said any country that continues doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran would be hit with a 25% tariff on all trade with the U.S.

The president wrote: "Effective immediately, any Country doing business with the Islamic Republic of Iran will pay a Tariff of 25% on any and all business being done with the United States of America. This Order is final and conclusive. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

The post came amid heightened tension with Iran as the country entered its fifteenth day of spiraling protests in which hundreds of people have been reported to have been killed since Dec. 28.

According to the Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), the deaths of 544 people have been confirmed so far and "dozens of additional cases remain under review."

IRAN PROTESTS PROMPT NEW TRUMP WARNING OVER DEADLY GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWNS

Trump's trade tariff announcement, which could impact China, Brazil, Turkey and Russia, also came as U.S. officials urged citizens to consider leaving Iran, according to Department of State statement.

"U.S. citizens should expect continued internet outages, plan alternative means of communication, and, if safe to do so, consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Türkiye," the statement said.

Officials also urged citizens to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and remain aware of their surroundings.

The statement confirmed that protests across Iran were intensifying and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries.

KEANE WARNS IRANIAN REGIME TO TAKE TRUMP 'DEAD SERIOUS' ON PROTEST KILLING THREAT AMID ONGOING DEMONSTRATIONS

"Protests across Iran are escalating and may turn violent, resulting in arrests and injuries," the statement said.

"Increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages are ongoing. The Government of Iran has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights to and from Iran, with several suspending service until Friday, January 16," the statement read.

As previously reported by Fox News Digital, Iran may also already have over eight American citizens and residents in its captivity based on information from sources outside the Trump Administration who are well-versed with Tehran’s hostage-taking policy system.

Monday also saw Tehran say it was keeping communication channels with Washington open as Trump weighed how to respond to its deadly crackdown. Trump had said Sunday that Iran "wants to negotiate."

TRUMP’S IRAN BRIEFING MAY BE ‘DECEPTION CAMPAIGN’ TO MASK MOVES ALREADY UNDERWAY, EXPERT SAYS

"We might meet with them. A meeting is being set up, but we may have to act because of what is happening before the meeting, but a meeting is being set up. Iran called, they want to negotiate," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

While airstrikes were one of many alternatives open to Trump, "diplomacy is always the first option for the president," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

"What you're hearing publicly from the Iranian regime is quite different from the messages the administration is receiving privately, and I think the president has an interest in exploring those messages," Leavitt said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.