Piers Morgan goes off on 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix show, slams 'disgraceful' comparisons to Princess Diana

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan said Monday that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new documentary will be as true as Netflix's "The Crown."

The "Piers Morgan Uncensored" host joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss the new show and the backlash it has received.

"You may remember in the Oprah Winfrey whine-a-thon, about 17 different things that came out of their mouths were quickly proven to be untrue. And we're at it again with a Netflix documentary," he told Ainsley Earhardt.

The second released trailer for the upcoming "Harry & Meghan" documentary on Netflix has dropped - and the former senior royals are not holding back when discussing the suffering they experienced at the hands of their extended family and the greater monarchy.

In one scene, Prince Harry can be heard saying over a montage of video, "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there’s leaking, but also there also planting of stories."

His wife of four years, Meghan Markle boldly claims, "I realized, ‘They’re never gonna protect you.'"

The documentary shows footage from paparazzi which was actually from a Harry Potter premiere, not from following Harry and Meghan.

Morgan slammed the show's comparison to Princess Diana and the paparazzi she faced.

"She (Princess Diana) had ten times the paparazzi attention that Meghan Markle has ever had, her attempt to put herself on the same pedestal as the most famous and pursued royal in history, I think is frankly disgraceful."

Morgan pointed out the hypocrisy of how Harry and Meghan left the United Kingdom for California yet "ruthlessly exploit" their titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for "hundreds of millions of dollars."

"The idea that they are somehow victims when all they're doing is making so much money from abusing and attacking their families, both sides, their families, I think, is reprehensible."

Throughout the trailer, disparaging headlines and paparazzi coverage of Markle is played, while one commentator adds, "It's about hatred, it's about race."

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy," Harry says ominously, which is only compounded by a statement later in the trailer, where he says, "I was terrified. I didn't want history to repeat itself."

