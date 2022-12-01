Expand / Collapse search
Netflix docuseries on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle teases first look into personal lives after royal split

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving people a glimpse into their personal life. 

In a new video trailer for their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," the couple gives a behind-the-scenes look at their lives since they made the shocking decision to step back from their royal duties.

The teaser begins with a series of black-and-white photos of the loving pair, with a narrator in the background asking, "Why did you want to make this documentary?"

Prince Harry and Markle are seen in several candid snaps, from their travels to their wedding reception, with all smiles and laughter. 

As a ballad played in the background of the video, a portrait flashed to a photo of Markle displaying her baby bump.

After several sweet photos, Prince Harry’s voice is heard as he expressed, "No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors," as a picture shows Markle appearing to have a breakdown on a chair.

A snap of Prince William and Kate Middleton comes next on the screen, followed by photos of a massive paparazzi crowd. 

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Prince Harry said during the Netflix interview.

A flash montage of family photos of Prince Harry and Markle is then displayed.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Markle addressed in the trailer.

In October, Markle spoke about what audiences can expect to see in the docuseries in an interview with Variety.

"It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired," Markle said of working with Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus. "But that's not why we're telling it. We're trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

The former actor added that it was fun to see her husband as part of a film production.

"My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on ‘Suits,’ it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."

In 2020, Prince Harry and Markle announced they were taking "a step back" as senior members of the royal family and instead would work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

Prince Harry and Markle said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton since the queen's death, and Harry has been seen with his father, King Charles III.

The Netflix Global event of Prince Harry and Markle’s tell-all docuseries will be coming soon on the streaming company with no set release date confirmed.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

