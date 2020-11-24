Pete Hegseth slams Kerry after Biden taps him for climate post, says China will 'play him like a fiddle'

President-elect Joe Biden's Cabinet picks constitute an "unserious team" that will be played "like a fiddle" by China and other U.S. adversaries, "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth said Tuesday.

"It is Obama 2.0," Hegseth told "Outnumbered Overtime" host Harris Faulkner. "It would be a complete rejection of all the lessons we learned under President Trump, and bad for American policy."

Biden and Vice President–elect Kamala Harris introduced their top foreign policy and national security nominees and appointees at an event in Wilmington, Del. earlier Tuesday.

The nominees include Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Alejandro Mayorkas for secretary of homeland security, Avril Haines for director of national Intelligence, Linda Thomas-Greenfield for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Jake Sullivan for national security adviser and John Kerry for special presidential envoy for climate.

Hegseth echoed the New York Post's criticism of Kerry, characterized by the paper as a "lifelong joke" and "one of the biggest gasbags in American politics, [who is] singlehandedly responsible for massive amounts of terrible emissions" with his use of private jets and luxury yachts.

"It’s a common thing," Hegseth said. "They want the rules not to apply to them, but of course, the rest of us need to destroy our economy in order to save the weather."

The "Modern Warriors" author added that the Biden Cabinet is "probably not going to recognize how the biggest [environmental] offender ... by far, is the Communist Chinese."

Instead, Hegseth explained, "they are going to say fancy things like 'international cooperation' and 'multilateral agreements.' What that really means is ceding away America’s sovereignty to international institution and agreements, not protecting our sovereignty -- say, on the Southern border -- and our own taxpaying citizens, and then get back into the same terrible deal like the Iran [nuclear] deal that empowers our enemies and creates a lot of vulnerabilities for us."

Sullivan, for one, has advocated for the U.S. supporting China’s “rise” in the past, fueling skepticism that a Biden administration is "prepared to stand up to the communist Chinese," Hegseth said.

"They [China] will use people like John Kerry, play him like a fiddle to continue to lie and deceive the world to try to become the preeminent power."

As it was during the Obama administration, the Biden team are "going to love fancy agreements," Hegseth asserted, "but brass tacks of rebuilding our military and securing your borders, they are not serious about."