Pete Hegseth: Biden accuser, Flynn case are 'glaring examples' media covering for their side

The media coverage of allegations of sexual misconduct against former Vice President Joe Biden and the Michael Flynn case are "glaring examples" of liberal networks covering for their side, "Fox & Friends Weekend" host Pete Hegseth said Friday

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt, Hegseth reacted to Biden's statement and denial of the charge by former Senate staffer Tara Reade.

"Well, he talks about appropriate scrutiny. Yet, you can only imagine what would have happened if this was a Republican challenger to a Democrat sitting president and how much scrutiny in the era of Me Too would have gone on," he remarked. "Instead, it has been no coverage. I mean, turn the channel. Look around. Almost no coverage of Tara Reade's allegations and Vice President Biden. And, when it is, it's written like an exoneration."

BIDEN REJECTS TARA READE ACCOUNT ENTIRELY, SAYS 'THE FACTS IN THIS CASE DO NOT EXIST'

"So, from this case to the Michael Flynn case, it is glaring examples of how the Democrat media is willing to cover up for anyone that they are for," Hegseth stated.

On Friday, Biden denied the allegations leveled against him, personally addressing the claims for the first time more than a month after she went public with the accusations.

"They aren’t true. This never happened," Biden said in a written statement put out by his campaign.

"While the details of these allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault are complicated, two things are not complicated. One is that women deserve to be treated with dignity and respect, and when they step forward they should be heard, not silenced. The second is that their stories should be subject to appropriate inquiry and scrutiny," he wrote.

Hegseth said the coverage has been "unbalanced" and he wants to hear someone interview him and press him on Reade's claims.

"And, this is supposed to be a Me Too Movement moment," Hegseth remarked. "Instead, you find members of that movement finding ways to explain away these allegations against Joe Biden, which is far more credible than what were faced against Justice Kavanaugh. And, frankly, Tara Reade is a Democrat. She has been wanting to not go on Fox News but go on somewhere else that's seen as 'middle' so that she doesn't get pigeonholed as someone who is doing this for partisan reasons."

According to Hegseth, part of the problem is that by flatly denying Reade, Biden is saying she is lying -- making it a "he-said-she-said" situation.

"It just makes our skin crawl and blood boil considering what was done to Justice Kavanaugh on [allegations] that were so much more loosely put together than what Tara Reade is saying here.

"I don't know if we ever do find out the truth," Hegseth mused. "That's the problem with this movement that's occurred where the allegations that can't be corroborated are immediately under -- should be under scrutiny and examined. And yet, there is no way to prove it and you always are questioning the motives of the person making the allegations although [you] shouldn't be."