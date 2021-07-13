PA mother may pull kids out of public schools over critical race theory: Truth is being 'undermined'

A Pennsylvania mother said Tuesday that she may pull her children out of a high-ranking public school system in the state over her concerns about critical race theory.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends," Jennifer Stefano, who is also the Vice President and Chief Strategist at The Commonwealth Foundation, said that she believes CRT (critical race theory) fails to analyze the "resilience" and "fortitude" of Black Americans.

"It doesn’t show how Black Americans made this country great by using a system based on individual rights and liberty to hold the nation accountable to the promise of the Declaration of Independence."

She called on educators to teach "the truth," in that Black Americans suffered greatly at the behest of dehumanizing policies, such as slavery and the Jim Crow era, but triumphed over them through the Civil Rights movement.

"There are numerous achievements of Black Americans and that is what makes our country great," she added.

Stefano said that the conversation to potentially remove her children from the school began when one of her children asked her if they were "segregationists."

According to Stefano, her child was referring to the lack of Black students in the school system and was wondering if Black Americans were being kept out.

"And I thought, you know that’s a really good question because the United States de-facto does segregate by drawing arbitrary lines around schools and geographic regions and not allowing children to go where the best schools are," Stefano told Ainsley Earhardt.

Stefano recently wrote a piece in The Federalist titled, "I Might Pull My Kids From Public School This Fall For Teaching Them Racism." She said she remains unsure of her decision since she believes the curriculum does not represent the "truth" about the country.

"That's being undermined and they're painting Black Americans as victims," she added.

School choice has long been a point of contention across the U.S, between Republicans and Democrats and even among the Supreme Court.

Last year, in a 5-4 ruling, the court essentially backed a Montana tax-credit scholarship program that gave residents up to a $150 credit for donating to private scholarship organizations, helping students pay for their choice of private schools.

The ruling struck down a state ban on taxpayer funding for religious schools.