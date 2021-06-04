PA father says he’s pulling youngest child from public schools over critical race theory

Pennsylvania father Chris Stigall said on Friday that he is removing his child from public schools due to concerns over critical race theory teachings.

"I think what it first means is we may as well do away with Martin Luther King Jr. Day forever. Cancel that day," Stigall told "America's Newsroom," arguing critical race theory teachings are the "opposite" of what the iconic civil rights activist preached.

The curriculum has sparked a national conversation about the role of race and racism in school districts across the country. Often compared by critics to actual racism , CRT is a school of thought that generally focuses on how power structures and institutions impact racial minorities.

"I believe it’s the content of people’s character that matters more than the color of their skin. Critical race theory teaches the opposite. Personally, I’m removing my youngest child from our public school system over this very issue here in Pennsylvania," Stigall said.

A bitter debate over critical race theory is thrusting the affluent D.C. suburb Loudoun County, Va . into the national spotlight. Parents are even being interviewed live in primetime.

Last week, a press conference held in front of the LCPS administration building was beamed into households across America. Parents enraged by the role CRT is playing in schools could be seen duking it out in real time with a group of Black Lives Matter activists determined to disrupt the event.

The press conference was organized by Fight For Schools, a political action committee led by former Trump Justice Department official Ian Prior. Its goal is to remove school board members it perceives as pushing CRT in Loudoun County schools.

The next LCPS school board elections are not until 2023, but Prior does not plan to wait that long. His group is gathering signatures to recall six members of the board. According to Ballotpedia, they would need about 17,300 votes to recall all six members. If enough signatures are collected, a trial would be held at the circuit court level.

The radio host of "The Chris Stigall Show" argued critical race theory is "purposefully divisive." He further explained how "Marxism" is related to critical race theory.

"Marxism depends on this idea. It’s a loaded word but depends on the notion of oppressed and oppressor. Who are the oppressors? That must mean who is running the system. It means anyone with light skin. It automatically assumes anyone with White skin is an oppressor and because you have dark skin you are instantly oppressed," Stigall said.

"It is purposely divisive. It is the most divisive, cancerous thing we can teach people and it breaks my heart."