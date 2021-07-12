Dr. Carson: I'm glad the left is pushing critical race theory because 'people are waking up'

Pushing back on an author who said the GOP "created an imagined monster" with backlash to critical race theory, former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson said on Monday that more people are starting to "wake up" on the issue of teaching the race-based doctrine.

IBRAM KENDI ARGUES REPUBLICANS HAVE 'CREATED IMAGINED MONSTER' IN CRITICAL RACE THEORY DEBATE

DR. BEN CARSON: It was obviously the left that did this and they are basing this on some of the things that were said by people like Vladimir Lenin and various Marxists. Lenin said give me your children to teach for four years and the seeds I plant will never be uprooted. What they are trying to do is actually indoctrinate the kids. This is not a new thing. This has been going on for a while.

I think we saw the fruits of it last summer in Portland and Seattle. These are people who are coming to age who have been taught to hate the United States of America and a lot of it is based on slavery. The 1619 Project, many of the things and critical race theory. Everything looking at race and going back to race and making the children think that that’s the primary indicator for success or failure in their life.

And it is interesting because we are a Judeo-Christian foundation nation. What does the Bible say? ‘Man looketh on outward appearance but the Lord looketh on the heart.' Isn’t that the same thing that Dr. King was saying? Judge people on the basis of their character, not their external characteristics. So they are really turning a lot of our foundational beliefs on their head.

This will sound funny, but I’m kind of glad they are doing it. They’re pushing it so hard it is waking people up. We were sort of like the frog in the saucepan slowly being cooked and now they turned the burners up and people are saying ouch and getting active. That is going to help us as a nation.

