Parents of Marine killed in Kabul bombing call out Biden admin, Blinken: 'They lied'

The parents of Marine Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover are still demanding answers from the Biden administration on the Afghanistan withdrawal, which left 13 American troops dead in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Kelly Henson and Darin Hoover joined "America's Newsroom" Monday to react to Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, threatening Secretary of State Antony Blinken with a subpoena for documents on how the withdrawal was carried out.

"I don't believe anything that they're going to say is going to be the truth. They came to my house, and lied to me in private," said Henson.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken could be served a subpoena on Monday if he doesn’t turn over classified documents about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.

"It's extraordinary to have 23 embassy employees dissenting to the policy of the secretary of State and the White House," Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, told " Fox News Sunday " host Shannon Bream.

McCaul told Bream on Sunday that he is sticking with his plan to serve the subpoena if he does not receive such documents.

"If they don't deliver by Monday, close of business, I will serve that subpoena," McCaul said.

Henson said, "I don't have any questions. I know what happened. I want justice."

She said she doesn't believe the administration will be honest about what really happened but supports the subpoena to see what they receive.

Hoover shared the same sentiment, adding, "I had the same colonel, come in and major and give us the same speech. I don't think we're going to get anything either. I. I hope to. It would be nice. Yes, but I don't trust that we will.

"I've gotten all the information I need to know exactly what happened. But I do hope they leave that door open so that others can come forward and tell their truth."

Henson said it has been only getting harder each day after her son was killed, but she wants the world to know that he was a good person who always did the right thing.

"Just a powerful, powerful young man had a full life in front of him. He cared deeply about family, first and foremost, the love that he had for his mom and his sisters knows no bounds. But the love of people that he had," said Hoover.

Blinken said at the hearing last week that the State Department will not release a copy of the cable in order to protect the dissent channel.

"It is vital to me that we preserve the integrity of that process and of that channel, that we not take any steps that could have a chilling effect on the willingness of others to come forward in the future, to express dissenting views on the policies that are being pursued," Blinken said.

McCaul said Sunday the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan , which left 13 U.S. service members dead, was a "turning point" for America’s "projection of weakness" on the world stage, pointing specifically to how China and Russia interpreted the withdrawal.

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report.