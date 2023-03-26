Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Published

Blinken may be slapped with subpoena after refusing GOP request to open books on Afghanistan

Rep. McCaul threatened Blinken with a subpoena during a House hearing last week

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Secretary of State Antony Blinken could be served a subpoena on Monday if he doesn’t turn over classified documents about the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said.

"It's extraordinary to have 23 embassy employees dissenting to the policy of the secretary of State and the White House," Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, told "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream. 

"We want to know – and the American people deserve to know, and the veterans and the Gold Star mothers deserve to know – what were in those dissenting cables."

Last week during a hearing on the State Department budget, McCaul gave Blinken a Monday deadline to provide the committee a dissent cable authored by at least 23 diplomats stationed the U.S. embassy Kabul in July 2021. The cable warned about how security in Afghanistan was deteriorating before the U.S. withdrawal at the end of August 2021. 

The document was sent through a "dissent channel," which allows State Department officials to send warnings to senior officials. 

MCCAUL TARGETS CHINA, AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL AS TOP OVERSIGHT PRIORITIES: ‘I HAVE SUBPOENA POWER’

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul appears on "Fox News Sunday."

Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul appears on "Fox News Sunday." (Fox News)

"We need this dissent cable, and I think the American people deserve to see it, to know what in the world was going on in those critical weeks," McCaul told Blinken last week during the hearing. "I have the subpoena. It’s right here, and I’m prepared to serve this."

NO MENTION OF AFGHANISTAN IN BIDEN’S STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS AS AFGHAN EVACUEES LEFT IN LIMBO

McCaul told Bream on Sunday that he is sticking with his plan to serve the subpoena if he does not receive such documents. 

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, 2023, in Munich.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 18, 2023, in Munich. (Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

"If they don't deliver by Monday, close of business, I will serve that subpoena," McCaul said. 

FIRST HOUSE HEARING ON BIDEN ADMIN'S AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL TO DISSECT 'STUNNING FAILURE' OF LEADERSHIP

Blinken said at the hearing last week that the State Department will not release a copy of the cable in order to protect the dissent channel.

"It is vital to me that we preserve the integrity of that process and of that channel, that we not take any steps that could have a chilling effect on the willingness of others to come forward in the future, to express dissenting views on the policies that are being pursued," Blinken said.

McCaul said Sunday the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, which left 13 U.S. service members dead, was a "turning point" for America’s "projection of weakness" on the world stage, pointing specifically to how China and Russia interpreted the withdrawal.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the dignified transfer of the remains of service members killed in Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Aug., 29, 2021.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attend the dignified transfer of the remains of service members killed in Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, Aug., 29, 2021. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"When Afghanistan imploded, that is the turning point. That is when Putin… looked at Ukraine, and Xi's looking at Taiwan. That's when everything changed. Afghanistan was a turning point. It was a disaster. We left Americans behind, Afghanistan partners behind," he said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on McCaul's comments Sunday. 

