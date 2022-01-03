Parents of Marine killed in Kabul attack demand resignation of Gen. Milley: No one 'held accountable'

The parents of fallen Marine Kareem Nikoui spoke out Monday on "Fox & Friends," demanding accountability from U.S. officials after the Kabul suicide bomber was identified.

"I'd like to see General Milley resign," Steve Nikoui, Kareem's father, told host Rachel Campos-Duffy. "He should be held responsible for this. He's the Joint Chiefs of Staff [chairman]."

"They let the Taliban dictate the evacuation," he continued. "I don't feel any of them have been held accountable. And the president, he hasn't taken any accountability on it either."

The young Marine's mother, Shana Chappell, echoed the sentiment, arguing the 13 service members were killed in Kabul because of American officials' decisions.

"I'm still waiting for them to be held accountable for it. For some reason, they want to put the blame on everyone but themselves, but it is actually their fault all of this happened," Chappell stated. "The 13 that are dead, that is their fault."

During the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan back in August, 13 service members lost their lives after a suicide bomb attack took place just outside the Kabul airport as Americans and Afghan allies sought to flee the war-torn country.

"I'm frustrated. We were able to keep our son alive, more importantly, Shana for the last 20 years," Nikoui said. "Then he goes and joins the military to serve our country and our country can't protect him the way that he needs to be protected. "

"We still haven't got the autopsy report," Nikoui stated. "We have reasons to believe that our son was shot by gunshots."

There was reportedly a firefight following the bombing just outside the airport gate, and also a second attack at a nearby hotel, the Baron Hotel, where many sought refuge as they tried to escape.

"He wanted to be a Marine since he was a toddler… it was just something that he had always wanted," Chappell stated. "It's still kind of unreal that he's even gone."