Mother of Marine killed in Kabul says Biden rolled his 'f***ing eyes' when she remembered son during meeting

Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui who was killed in an ISIS-K suicide bombing in Kabul, tore into President Biden in a fiery social media post for his alleged insensitive conduct when the two met earlier this week.

"President Biden, this message is for you. I know my face is etched into your brain," the post begins.

Chappell recalled getting "5 inches away from Biden's face" so that she could "look him straight in the eyes" and "have words with him" about the tragic loss of her son in a post on Facebook.

INSTAGRAM ‘INCORRECTLY’ DELETED ACCOUNT OF MOM OF FALLEN SERVICE MEMBER KAREEM NIKOUI

Chappell said Biden reportedly spoke more about his own deceased son, former Delaware State Attorney General Joseph "Beau" Biden III, than Nikoui. The younger Biden, who died in 2015 at age 46, had served in Iraq with the U.S. Army and passed away from glioblastoma – an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"You tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and I had to tell you, ‘this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!’" Chappell writes.

She continued, "You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how I feel and I let you know that you don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel! You then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son. …"

As Biden turned to walk away, the grieving mother said she let him know "my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ‘ok whatever!’"

Chappell also addressed Biden's behavior during the dignified transfer of the 13 service member’s bodies, where the president was photographed checking his watch during the ceremony.

REP MAST: BIDEN DESERVES ‘SHAME’ FOR CHECKING HIS WATCH DURING THE CEREMONY

"By the way, as my son and the rest of our fallen Heroes were being taken off the plane yesterday, I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!" she wrote. "What the f*** was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch? You are nobody special Biden! America Hates you!"

Chappell is only one of several gold star parents who have spoken out about their negative interaction with the president this week.

Two Gold Star fathers of U.S. Marines killed in an ISIS-K-linked blast in Kabul amid President Joe Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal lambasted the commander in chief for acting selfish in their interactions.

Mark Schmitz, father of Missouri Marine Jared Schmitz , and Darin Hoover, father of Utah Marine Darin Taylor Hoover Jr. told "Hannity" on Monday that the meeting "didn't go well," levying similar charges about Biden's inappropriate focus on his late son.

Hoover claimed the president looked down at his watch not once but several times as the caskets were being offloaded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"That didn't happen just once. It happened on every single one that came out of that airplane. It happened on every single one of them. They would release the salute, and he would look down at his watch on every last one, all 13, he looked down at his watch," Hoover said.

"As a father, seeing that and the disrespect, and hearing from his former leaders, one of [Taylor's] master sergeants said … that this was avoidable -- that they left them over there: They had them over there and let them down, and we can't have that," he said. "It can't happen ever again."