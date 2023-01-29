'Ozempic face?' Dr. Siegel warns of popular diabetes drug's bizarre side effect

It's the weight loss drug people have dreamed of – or is it?

Diabetes drugs like semaglutide and tirzepatide have taken the medical community by storm, helping to not only keep certain endocrine disorders at bay, but also by showing promising signs of appetite control, improved insulin sensitivity, and, with both, weight loss. But the miraculous effects of the TikTok-famous Ozempic injections come at a cost.

"I spoke with some dermatologists about this yesterday," Dr. Siegel said of "Ozempic face," a bizarre side effect reported in Ozempic patients who claim the drug is making them look older. "It's an overuse of the drug to where you lose weight too quickly. The buccal mucosa – the fat – leaves your face, and you become gaunt looking."

Siegel warned Sunday on "Fox & Friends Weekend" that the side effect could possibly be irreversible.

"It's something that happens to us anyway as we get older," he explained.



Reports of sagging skin, an older appearance and a "gaunt face" are now following the insanely popular "weight loss" injections, but Dr. Siegel still praised the drug for its potential to do great things.



"Ozempic is actually a great drug. It's the first weight loss drug I've seen that I think really works," he said. "It actually improves insulin, it improves getting rid of sugar, it decreases hunger…"

TikTok turned semaglutide injections like Ozempic into the latest weight loss craze for its alleged host of benefits, creating longstanding shortages and sparking debate surrounding whether patients should have off-label access to the drug.

Celebrities also took to the trend and spoke publicly about their use, creating an alarming recipe for ongoing shortages.

Since the popular drug became a namesake among the weight loss community, the FDA approved another stronger semaglutide injection and glucagon-like peptide agonist (GLP-1 agonist) for long-term weight loss named Wegovy.

The drug also saw shortages after demand skyrocketed last year.

In addition to concerns over "Ozempic face" and the older appearance it allegedly causes, experts have warned that the drugs can cause other, more serious side effects, including increased risk for rare forms of thyroid tumors, vision changes, kidney problems and gallbladder issues.

Rapid weight loss also poses health risks, potentially causing gallbladder issues, metabolic issues and hormonal imbalances.

Semaglutide and tirzepatide injections are also used to help treat or control other endocrine disorders such as insulin resistance or pre-diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

