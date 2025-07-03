Outraged female cyclists expose 'deception' after trans competitor dominates championship race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Veteran female cyclists are speaking out against USA Cycling after they claim the organization failed to disclose the participation of a transgender athlete in a recent race.

"It was hidden from us," competitor Debbie Milne told "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

Milne, who placed seventh in the Lyons Masters National Championships in Wisconsin, explained she and fellow cyclists typically review the list of registered athletes ahead of a race to assess the competition. But she said neither she nor Julie Peterson, who placed in second, saw the name of a transgender competitor, Kate "KJ" Phillips, on the entry list.

"Catherine Phillips, KJ’s name, was not on that list. And I checked it up all the way to the point of closure when we couldn't register online anymore," said Milne.

Phillips went on to win first place in the race. Peterson declined to stand on her second-place podium during the awards ceremony in protest.

Milne called Peterson’s decision "difficult" but supported the choice, saying she would’ve done the same in her position.

"She's [Peterson] a class athlete. We respect our sport," Milne said, explaining both athletes felt disrespected by the lack of transparency from race organizers after decades devoted to the sport.

"We respect podiums. It's really tough to do something that significant. It's disrespect," she said. "She [Peterson] felt that there had not been transparency."

According to Milne, neither she nor Peterson believe the omission of Phillips’ name was accidental, referring to the incident as "deception." She said Peterson later got confirmation Phillips had been registered since mid-June, long before the online list closed. The cyclist added that, had she known, she might have reconsidered spending hundreds of dollars and traveling over 400 miles to compete.

Milne decried a lack of fairness in USA Cycling’s transgender athlete guidelines.

USA Cycling currently permits transgender women to race in female divisions, but under certain conditions. Athletes need to submit a signed declaration affirming they identify as a female, and they need to meet criteria laid out in the group’s Elite Athlete Fairness Evaluation Process.

Writing in part on their website: "The Policy recognizes the need to ensure that everyone, irrespective of gender identity, can participate in cycling in a safe, harassment-free environment," adding they look to ensure no participant has an "unfair and disproportionate advantage."

Milne pointed out that unlike USA Cycling, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), considered the world governing body for cycling, has a policy that restricts transgender women from competing in female-designated events.