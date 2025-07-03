Supreme Court to review state bans on transgender athletes' participation in school sports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court decided Thursday to review state bans on transgender athletes participating in public school sports.

Oral arguments will likely be heard later this fall regarding two cases in Idaho and West Virginia. Both cases are focused on state laws that prevent biological males from competing on girls’ sports teams.

"It’s a great day, as female athletes in West Virginia will have their voices heard," West Virginia Attorney General John McCuskey said in a statement. "The people of West Virginia know that it’s unfair to let male athletes compete against women; that’s why we passed this commonsense law preserving women's sports for women."

"We are confident the Supreme Court will uphold the Save Women's Sports Act because it complies with the U.S. Constitution and complies with Title IX," McCuskey said. "And most importantly: it protects women and girls by ensuring the playing field is safe and fair."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.