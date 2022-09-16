'Outnumbered' slams violent left-wing protesters who went after Tomi Lahren: 'Incredibly fascist techniques'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Kennedy warned on "Outnumbered" Friday that the violent protests that shut down Tomi Lahren's speaking engagement at the University of New Mexico are a "bad vision" of the future. Lahren said the protesters "turned violent" and the lives of students who had come to her Turning Point USA event "were in danger."

KENNEDY: If you have a problem with what Tomi Lahren is going to say in her speech, then sit down, listen to it, jot down some notes. And then during the Q&A, ask her something, confront her there. But, these are incredibly fascist techniques that they're using to try and terrorize people into changing their behavior. That's exactly what they're doing. I don't want to live in a world that's run by people like that. If I say something that offends you, that's going to be your reaction? A violent tantrum every time you're confronted with something that hurt your feelings? That's a bad vision of the future.

