Allen West describes ‘radical mob’ that interrupted campus event: 'How does this behavior solve anything?'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas GOP Chair Lt. Col. Allen West slammed the "radical mob" that interrupted his speech on American exceptionalism at the University of Buffalo.

West told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Tuesday that he was appearing last week on behalf of the Young Americas Foundation to speak about race and make the argument that America is not a racist country.

"Who better that they think could do that than someone such as myself who was born in a Blacks-only hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, 61 years ago?" said West.

STUDENT HIDES FROM 'WOKE MOB' IN BATHROOM AS ANGRY PROTESTERS TARGET ALLEN WEST: 'I WAS AFRAID FOR MY LIFE'

The author and former Florida congressman said that despite being born in an era of segregation, he has still become successful. He also noted that his wife came to the United States legally as an immigrant from Jamaica. His wife now holds an MBA and a Ph.D. However, many students did not want to hear his story.

"As a matter of fact, they were very disruptive, and I think people have seen now that it was a mob, it was radical, it was militant, and I had to be escorted off of the campus by police officers. And then after that, they turned their angst against many of those conservative students that were there who had invited me to come and speak," he explained.

West was not the only person targeted by the mob. Young Americans for Freedom President Therese Purcell joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss the incident and how the meeting spiraled out of control.

"I was really afraid for my life since they physically assaulted my friend, and like I said, they were screaming, no peace," Purcell told co-host Todd Piro . "I don't think they were going to do anything remotely peaceful. They were a very angry mob, and they were clearly saying that they were trying to chase me, that they wanted to capture me."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

West noted how America was once a place where Black students needed to be escorted onto college campuses to protect them from White students.

"Here I am having to be escorted off a university campus and being screamed at by Black students who still want to talk about how they're oppressed. How does their behavior solve anything?" he asked, saying the students were "triggered" because he does not share their perspective.

"They had to end the event early and then outside they were banging, kicking doors and screaming, ‘We want West.’ I got to tell you, I don't know what they wanted, but if anyone had tried to, you know, physically assault me, it would have been a not good day for them."