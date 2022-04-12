Dave Rubin rips schools' handling of 'woke' student protests: 'The inmates run the asylum'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin ripped "woke" college protesters, warning "inmates are running the asylum," as the fight to preserve free speech on college campuses continues.

"At this point, enough is enough," Rubin told the "Fox & Friends" hosts on Tuesday. "We have let the inmates run the asylum at virtually every college in America, and until the administrators, the professors, the donors, until they all decide this can't happen anymore, it's going to continue to happen."

"I suspect at this point, the institutions are probably too infected, and we just need to build new things because it doesn't seem, no matter how many times you guys talk about it, or I talk about it, or Ben Shapiro talks about it, they just keep marching," he continued.

"So maybe we just actually need new things."

Just last month, over 100 students derailed a free speech panel at Yale, as they tried to "intimidate" the group of bipartisan speakers and prevent the audience from hearing the discussion.

Chaos ensued at the panel event as protestors reportedly shouted profanity, displayed inappropriate signs, and threatened speakers. Police were eventually called to the scene where they escorted the speakers out of the room.

"They're learning all the wrong things," Rubin stated. "Then they get out into the real world, and as Ted Cruz said… you better be ready… someone might say something upsetting to you, and it doesn't… mean you get to burn down the office you're in or take down the company with you, which seemingly is happening all over the country."

Meanwhile, Lt. Col. Allen West also fell victim to a "woke" mob during a recent appearance at the University of Buffalo last week.

West was escorted out of the event after the protesters began screaming "no peace," and started "banging on the walls," according to a student at the event.

"They have marched through our cultural institutions, our educational institutions as we just talked about, our political institutions," Rubin said. "They have brought in collectivism, socialism, communism, Marxism, whatever you want to call it, and they are destroying the foundation of America, starting with the foundational documents and the history of America and everything else."