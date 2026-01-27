Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Oscar-nominated composer latest performer to pull Trump Kennedy Center performance over 'conflict' with values

Several entertainers have pulled performances from the Trump Kennedy Center since President Trump took over as chairman in February

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Trump says he is honored after Kennedy Center Board votes to rename it after him Video

Trump says he is honored after Kennedy Center Board votes to rename it after him

President Donald Trump responds to the board members voting to rename the performing arts center the Trump-Kennedy Center.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

American composer and Academy Award nominee Philip Glass announced he is pulling the world premiere of his Symphony No. 15, "Lincoln," at the Trump Kennedy Center, claiming there was a direct "conflict" between his work and the institution's current leadership.

"Symphony No. 15 is a portrait of Abraham Lincoln, and the values of the Kennedy Center today are in direct conflict with the message of the Symphony," Glass said in a statement Tuesday. "Therefore, I feel an obligation to withdraw this Symphony premiere from the Kennedy Center under its current leadership."

"Lincoln" was originally going to be performed at the Trump Kennedy Center June 12 and June 13. 

According to The Washington Post, the symphony was originally commissioned by the National Symphony Orchestra and the Kennedy Center in 2022 before facing several delays. It was later restored to the center's schedule as part of the "250 Years of Us" programming meant to honor the nation's 250th anniversary.

CHEAP TRICK DEFENDS TRUMP-HOSTED KENNEDY CENTER PERFORMANCE AS A TRIBUTE TO KISS

American composer Philip Glass

U.S. composer Philip Glass arrives at the 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., Dec. 2, 2018.  (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

In a comment to Fox News Digital, Roma Daravi, vice president of public relations at the Trump Kennedy Center, criticized the decision, suggesting that Glass was canceling due to political pressure.

"We have no place for politics in the arts, and those calling for boycotts based on politics are making the wrong decision. We have not canceled a single show. Leftist activists are pushing artists to cancel, but the public wants artists to perform and create — not cancel under pressure from political insiders that benefit from creating division," Daravi said.

Jean Davidson, executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, also told Fox News Digital the orchestra was not informed about this decision until the statement from Glass was released.

ACTRESS ISSA RAE CANCELS SOLD-OUT KENNEDY CENTER SHOW AFTER TRUMP NAMED CHAIRMAN OF VENUE

"We have great admiration for Philip Glass and were surprised to learn about his decision at the same time as the press," Davidson said.

New sign at The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center For The Performing Arts

New signage is unveiled at the Kennedy Center Dec. 19, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo)

Glass was honored at the Kennedy Center in 2018 during President Donald Trump's first term in office.

Glass is one of several performers or entertainers who have announced that they would be canceling shows at the center since Trump took over as chairman in February 2025.

GRAMMY WINNER ACCUSED OF CAVING TO 'WOKE MOB' AFTER KENNEDY CENTER CANCELLATION

In March, "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda announced he would be pulling a planned production of his musical in protest of Trump's leadership, saying he was "not going to be part of it."

Additional performers began canceling their shows after the Kennedy Center’s board voted unanimously to rename the institution the "Trump–Kennedy Center" in December.

Donald Trump at the Kennedy Center

President Donald Trump took over as chairman of the Kennedy Center in February. (Getty Images)

Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell has dismissed the cancellations, saying the artists involved were booked under what he described as the previous "far left leadership."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The artists who are now canceling shows were booked by the previous far left leadership," Grenell wrote on social media. "Their actions prove that the previous team was more concerned about booking far left political activists rather than artists willing to perform for everyone regardless of their political beliefs. Boycotting the Arts to show you support the Arts is a form of derangement syndrome. The arts are for everyone and the left is mad about it." 

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue