Oregon track star wages legal battle against trans athlete policy after medal ceremony protest

An Oregon high school track star is speaking out after refusing to stand on the podium with a transgender athlete, saying her protest was about fairness – not hate.

"I just didn't think that it's fair to biological females to allow and encourage biological males to compete among us, not only for myself and the other girl that stepped down, but the girl who should have been on the podium and the girl who didn't even get to go to state because she was beaten by a biological male at districts," athlete Alexa Anderson said on "Fox & Friends."

"It is not about hate or transphobia at all. It's about protecting women's rights and their right to fair and equal competition within sports."

Anderson and another athlete named Reese Eckard, who finished in third and fourth place in the Oregon State Athletic Association’s Girls High Jump finale, respectively, stood behind the podium during the ceremony because they refused to stand next to the transgender student, Liaa Rose, who placed fifth, according to the New York Post.

An official behind the event allegedly told those protesting to "step aside" and "get out" of the photos.

"I was very shocked and kind of stressed with all the eyes and attention on us, so I complied with what he said, but I am a little bit frustrated that people were angry with us rather than supportive of our movement," Anderson continued.

During the "Fox & Friends" appearance, Anderson's attorney Jessica Steinmann spelled out the legal action currently in motion, sharing that America First Policy Institute filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education to request that they investigate the Oregon Department of Education.

"The law that was meant to protect our girls, Title IX, is now being weaponized against them. On top of that, they are now being sidelined and there's clear First Amendment issues as well," she shared.

Steinmann said female athletes today are losing medal access, scholarships and economic opportunities to biological males allegedly stealing their thunder.

The incident came on the heels of a controversy in neighboring California, where trans athlete AB Hernandez won two state titles against female competitors.