Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox News Flash

Oregon track star wages legal battle against trans athlete policy after medal ceremony protest

Female athletes claim Title IX is being 'weaponized' against women's sports

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
close
High school athlete takes stand to protect women's sports: 'It's not about hate' Video

High school athlete takes stand to protect women's sports: 'It's not about hate'

Oregon high school athlete Alexa Anderson joins 'Fox & Friends' with attorney Jessica Steinmann to explain her decision not to stand on the medal podium after a transgender athlete took fifth place in the competition.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Oregon high school track star is speaking out after refusing to stand on the podium with a transgender athlete, saying her protest was about fairness – not hate. 

"I just didn't think that it's fair to biological females to allow and encourage biological males to compete among us, not only for myself and the other girl that stepped down, but the girl who should have been on the podium and the girl who didn't even get to go to state because she was beaten by a biological male at districts," athlete Alexa Anderson said on "Fox & Friends."

"It is not about hate or transphobia at all. It's about protecting women's rights and their right to fair and equal competition within sports."

OREGON GIRL ALLEGES TRACK MEET OFFICIAL ORDERED HER TO 'GET OUT OF THE PHOTO' AFTER PROTESTING TRANS ATHLETE

Reese Eckard and Alexa Anderson

Oregon girls' track and field athletes Reese Eckard and Alexa Anderson don't stand on a medal podium next to a trans opponent. (Courtesy of America First Policy Institute)

Anderson and another athlete named Reese Eckard, who finished in third and fourth place in the Oregon State Athletic Association’s Girls High Jump finale, respectively, stood behind the podium during the ceremony because they refused to stand next to the transgender student, Liaa Rose, who placed fifth, according to the New York Post.

An official behind the event allegedly told those protesting to "step aside" and "get out" of the photos.

"I was very shocked and kind of stressed with all the eyes and attention on us, so I complied with what he said, but I am a little bit frustrated that people were angry with us rather than supportive of our movement," Anderson continued.

During the "Fox & Friends" appearance, Anderson's attorney Jessica Steinmann spelled out the legal action currently in motion, sharing that America First Policy Institute filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education to request that they investigate the Oregon Department of Education. 

FEMALE ATHLETES TO TESTIFY AGAINST NCAA, DEMANDING SEX SCREENINGS TO KEEP TRANS ATHLETES OUT OF WOMEN'S SPORTS

Riley Gaines praises ‘incredibly brave’ Oregon ‘heroines’ for taking a stand against trans competitor Video

"The law that was meant to protect our girls, Title IX, is now being weaponized against them. On top of that, they are now being sidelined and there's clear First Amendment issues as well," she shared.

Steinmann said female athletes today are losing medal access, scholarships and economic opportunities to biological males allegedly stealing their thunder.

The incident came on the heels of a controversy in neighboring California, where trans athlete AB Hernandez won two state titles against female competitors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.