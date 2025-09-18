Oregon high school stages walk-out protest over teacher allegedly celebrating Kirk's death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon students staged a walk-out protest on Wednesday over a staff member who allegedly celebrated the news of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

The controversy began after Thurston High School employee Bobby Nove, who worked in the theater department, reportedly shared the news of the Turning Point USA founder being shot and killed during a Utah campus event with a single word.

"Good," Nove wrote.

An image of the alleged post quickly circulated across social media, prompting outrage among parents and students at the Springfield area school, who demanded action from the fdistrict.

According to KEZI 9 News, parents and students quickly flooded the school administration with calls and emails, only to receive a vague condemnation of violence.

"We agree that this is concerning," Principal Kimberlee Pelster wrote in an email, according to KEZI. "As a community with a unique connection to the impact of violence, we stand firm that violence is never the answer. We expect our educators to model caring. This does not reflect our values as a Thurston community."

Several Oregon students responded by walking out of class with sharp criticism of the employee and the school.

"That ideology and just believing that murder is OK is not OK. And we strongly believe that we need to stand up against it and… there's no place for that here," Thurston High student Rowan Taylor said, according to the report. "If he's OK with this murder, it goes… it just, like it brings up the question, what other ones is he OK with?"

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Brian Richardson said the post doesn’t reflect the values of the school or district and that the matter is being addressed.

"As a public school district, we’re committed to providing a safe and respectful environment for all students, staff, and families. We expect our educators to model care and uphold professional standards. While we cannot comment on individual personnel actions, know that we are taking this matter seriously and are following up according to district policies," he said.

Pelster also wrote to Fox News Digital, saying, "We are a caring community dedicated to developing caring and brave graduates prepared for a future of their choosing. Our focus remains on the important work of teaching and learning while supporting all students."

As of Friday, Nove’s name was still listed on the school’s website as an employee.

According to KVAL 13 News, several students met with the principal to discuss their concerns. A parent told the local news station that the meeting went well, but students were still unsure as to what the school plans to do.

Numerous teachers and educators have come under fire over the last 10 days for controversial social media posts that appeared to excuse or even celebrate Kirk’s assassination. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced this week that more than 100 teachers in his state will have their teaching certifications suspended based on posts calling for violence.