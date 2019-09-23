Oprah Winfrey says she turned down chance to moderate 2020 Democratic debate

Oprah Winfrey says she turned down a chance to moderate a 2020 Democratic debate.

Winfrey -- who was once rumored to be a potential 2020 hopeful herself -- told CBS' "This Morning" on Monday that she doesn’t regret deciding not to run, specifically when watching the current Democratic candidates duke it out.

“I was actually also asked to moderate one of the debates. And I didn’t even want to do that,” Winfrey said. She also said she never seriously considered running for the White House.

NBC News, CNN, and ABC News have each hosted a Democratic primary debate, with a CNN-New York Times sponsored debate scheduled for next month. It’s unclear which organization asked Winfrey to moderate.

Winfrey added that she is “so happy” she’s not involved in the debate process and is glad she didn’t seek office herself.

“It’s the kind of thing I think you feel in your gut, your soul, your being,” Winfrey said. “You know if that is the thing you’re supposed to do in your life.”

Winfrey said the “biggest mistakes” that many candidates make is taking shots at their opponents.

“You should not talk about the other guy because you only empower your opponents when you talk about them,” she said. “You should talk about what you are going to do.”

Winfrey sparked plenty of hope among the anti-Trump resistance in January 2017 when she gave a widely praised speech at the Golden Globes at the height of the #MeToo movement but it seems she isn’t interested.

