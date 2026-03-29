Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Fox News Flash

Olena Zelenska warns abducted Ukranian kids may take ‘dozens of years’ to return, praises Melania Trump’s help

Zelenska credits Melania Trump's advocacy for drawing global attention to the thousands of children reportedly taken since 2022

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
Melania Trump, Ukraine’s first lady unite to help rescue children taken by Russia Video

Melania Trump, Ukraine’s first lady unite to help rescue children taken by Russia

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska reveals how children in Ukraine are attending school amid the war and discusses efforts to return those taken by Russia on ‘The Sunday Briefing.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukraine is scrambling to recover thousands of children taken by Russia, and Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska is crediting Melania Trump for helping spotlight the effort.

"The community that has been created by the first lady, Melania Trump, is very important," Zelenska said in a special interview on "The Sunday Briefing."

"I'm very grateful to her for getting involved in this," she added later, her words translated from Ukrainian. "She deeply understands how important this subject is, and I am sure that her involvement is very helpful, because her advocacy attracts attention."

MELANIA TRUMP DECLARES 'THE MOMENT IS NOW' FOR NEW GLOBAL CHILDREN'S INITIATIVE AT UN

Olena Zelenska and Melania Trump

Ukranian First Lady Olena Zelenska stands beside U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in this photo from Zelenska's X account. (@zelenskaua/X)

Zelenska said the effort to bring the children home depends on a growing coalition of countries working together to identify their whereabouts and pressure Russia to return them.

So far, about 2,000 children have been brought back to Ukraine, but she warned the current pace is far too slow.

"If we go as slow as this, it will take dozens of years to bring them all back," Zelenska said.

MELANIA TRUMP SAYS 7 MORE UKRAINIAN CHILDREN REUNITED WITH FAMILIES AS PART OF INITIATIVE WITH RUSSIA

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual news conference and call-in show at Gostinny Dvor, in Moscow, on Friday, Dec. 19, 2025.  (Pavel Bednyakov/AP Photo)

"It's very important that as many countries as possible join us [in the effort to find them]."

Ukraine is reportedly still searching for roughly 20,000 children believed to have been "forcibly relocated" by Russia since the start of the war in 2022. The Trump administration boosted the effort last week with a fresh $25 million in funding.

Investigations have found that many of the children have been taken to a network of more than 200 facilities across Russia and occupied territories, where they are subjected to "re-education" programs, placed with Russian families and more.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Zelenskyy says Ukraine sharing drone defense ‘expertise’ with Gulf nations Video

Some sites have also been linked to military-style training for some children, according to research from Yale’s Humanitarian Research Lab.

Zelenska said efforts to locate the children are complicated by a lack of reliable information, accusing Russia of making it difficult to track their whereabouts.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue