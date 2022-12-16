Olbermann mocked by Twitter users after being reduced to posting from his dog's account: ‘He has snapped’

Twitter users responded with ridicule and some concern as former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann resorted to tweeting from his dogs’ social media account after Twitter head Elon Musk temporarily suspended the left-wing media figure's main account from the platform.

From the account named "Keith Olbermann’s Dogs," the ex-journo posted a video of himself reacting to news of his suspension. He stated, "Hey, I don’t know if this got any publicity anywhere, but apparently I’ve been permanently banned from Twitter by Elon Musk for not doing something he claimed he would never ban anybody for doing."

On Thursday evening, Musk suspended several accounts he alleged attempted to dox – or reveal – his real-world location, claiming this violated Twitter’s updated terms of service. This suspension included CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, former Vox reporter Aaron Rupar, and New York Times reporter Ryan Mac.

EX-TWITTER CEO JACK DORSEY INSISTS THERE WAS 'NO ILL INTENT OR HIDDEN AGENDA' AMID FALLOUT FROM TWITTER FILES

On Twitter, Musk said these individuals "posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service."

Though in subsequent tweets, the new Twitter owner made it clear that these were only temporary suspensions, technically not intended to last more than "7 days."

From his dogs’ account, Olbermann lashed out at Musk. He stated, "What a friggin’ candy a**, lying, hypocritical, self-contradicting, little paranoid snowflake that apartheid Clyde really is."

He then compared the group suspension to a famous scene from "The Godfather," saying, "It’s the baptism scene from The Godfather movie and we all got whacked by Don Elon Muskleone."

He concluded by plugging his podcast.

Though conservatives looked on Olbermann’s return to Twitter with disdain.

Popular conservative influencer Alex Lorusso tweeted, "Elon Musk already said it was a 7 Day Ban and Keith Olbermann has already resorted to Tweeting from his Dog’s account. I’m not sure which is worse, this or Kathy Griffin Tweeting from her dead mother’s account."

Journalist Jim Treacher compared the stunt to Griffin’s stunt as well, writing, "This is almost as sad as Kathy Griffin squatting on her dead mom's account."

BARI WEISS CLAPS BACK AT CRITICS SAYING TWITTER FILES ‘CHERRY-PICKS' REPORTING: 'TWITTER MISLED THE PUBLIC'

Podcaster Royce Lopez declared, "He's tweeting from his dogs account. He has snapped."

Popular conservative account Catturd remarked, "lol - insane Keith Olbermann is using his dog’s account to cry about @elonmusk suspending him."

MMA sports commentator Steve Inman captioned the video, stating, "Kieth Olbermann's ‘Tears of Soy’ after finding out he was banned from Twitter."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Podcaster Paul Alves noted Olbermann may be violating more Twitter rules with this latest stunt. He tweeted, "Using second account to circumvent ban, which is a permanent suspension. Bye Keith!"

Conservative musician Taylor Barker blasted Olbermann, saying, "Seriously @TomJumboGrumbo, you're a grown man throwing a temper tantrum. Who wants to deal with you. It's clear that you like the ‘Action’ but it's the ‘Reaction’ you're having a hard time dealing with. #GrowUp #Crybaby."