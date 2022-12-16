Twitter leftist Keith Olbermann mocked after Musk suspends his account: 'Scream into an empty room'

Conservatives on Twitter ridiculed former MSNBC host and left-wing tweeter Keith Olbermann after his account was suspended by Elon Musk.

On Thursday evening, Twitter’s new owner simultaneously suspended several prominent media accounts, including those of CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan, New York Times reporter Ryan Mac, former Vox journalist Aaron Rupar and Olbermann.

In response to a flurry of requests — both from conservative and liberal accounts — seeking to know why the supposedly pro-free speech Musk acted in such a way, the billionaire alleged that these journalists "doxxed" him, or revealed his "exact real-time location" on the site.

Musk confirmed journalist Mike Solana’s tweet claiming there was evidence that at least half of those suspended violated the platform’s "new doxx’ing policy." The world’s richest man alleged, "They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service."

Subsequently, Musk noted that the accounts were only suspended for up to "7 days." Still, he put out a Twitter poll consulting users on whether the accounts should be reinstated "now," "tomorrow," "7 days from now" or "longer" than seven days.

Though some conservatives were alarmed at the suspension, many ridiculed the accounts suspended, particularly Olbermann’s. Olbermann has regularly tweeted hostile posts about conservatives over the years, and there didn't appear to be much sympathy over his forced temporary hiatus.

Conservative YouTuber duo The Hodge Twins found the suspension amusing, tweeting, "@keitholbermann just got suspended for telling people to post links to @elonmusk’s jet location. This one is actually pretty funny."

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza didn’t think the move violated the principles of free speech. He observed, "It’s no departure from the principle of free speech to cheer the suspensions of Aaron Rupar and Keith Olbermann. Why? Because these rabid advocates of censorship only learn when they get a taste of it themselves. They are like bullies who back off when their own feet get stomped."

Pro-Trump author Nick Adams claimed, "Keith Olbermann and Aaron Rupar were both suspended from Twitter today. It's great to see Twitter finally cracking down on disinformation!"

American Greatness author Tim Young heralded the news, tweeting, "Keith Olbermann has been suspended for violating Twitter rules... it's a new day on the platform."

Journalist Jim Treacher cracked a joke at the leftist’s expense, writing, "Suspending Olbermann seems particularly cruel. He's been fired from every place he's ever worked, and now a place he didn't."

Chronicles Magazine’s Pedro Gonzalez shared an image of Olbermann’s suspended account and said, "Declaring total victory over Keith Olbermann and absorbing his life-force."

Conservative influencer Collin Rugg mocked the ex-journalist, tweeting, "BREAKING: Radical left ‘reporter’ Keith Olbermann suspended from Twitter. I can hear him screaming from here."

Journalist Ian Miles Cheong took a similar swipe at Olbermann, writing, "Keith Olbermann can now scream into an empty room."